Alanna Peart set to follow her great family tradition at U20 World Championships

WHILE there will be a big Ballarat contingent at the World Under 20 Athletics Championships in Colombia, Alanna Peart might just have an ace in her walking shoes.
Peart, a former Ballarat High School student, is set to compete in the 10km walk, setting herself a goal of breaking the 48 minutes for the first time.
In her corner is Olympic gold medalist and cousin Jared Tallent who will be helping to coach the Australian team which has allowed him to support Peart.
"I'm really fortunate to be able to have him as my personal coach and have him over there, because at the moment due to restrictions we are not allowed to have personal coaches there in the stadium," Peart said.
"He started coaching me at the end of last year, so he's given me a program and dad still rides around the lake when I'm training here. It's great that Jared has been able to help me get to this position today."
Peart, 18, ranked 13th for her age at the teams event she competed at in Oman this year.
"Oman was my first overseas trip and the experience was amazing," she said. "I'd love to think I go a little bit better, so a top 10 finish would be terrific.
"It's going to be very warm when we get to Miami for the pre-camp, possibly around about 40 and it will probably be around about 35 and quite humid in Colombia.
"Oman was a dry heat but was very hot. I did a 50.40 which was one of my slower times, but given the conditions it was okay.
"My goal will be to hopefully get around the 48 minutes, my best is 48.02, so it would be great to break 48 minutes for the first time."
Peart said she was thrilled to have both sprinter Cooper Sherman and high jumper Lachlan O'Keefe joining her in Colombia.
"It's super exciting to have two other Ballarat people on the team," she said.
"Sometime you go away and don't really know too many people, I know the Ballarat boys and the other walker going and Jared as well, It's going to be great."
The 10km walk will be held at 8.30am on August 5 which is 1.30am, August 6 Ballarat time.
