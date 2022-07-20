Jail time prompts a 'reality check' for Ballarat man

A 28-year-old man who experienced his first bout of jail after being found with a loaded gun and drugs has realised "it's time to grow up", a court has heard.
Jordan Slade appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from prison facing four charges relating to possessing a firearm and possessing cannabis following the execution of a search warrant at his Wendouree home in June.
A search of the property, where Slade was living with his partner, their infant child, and another couple and their baby, turned up a loaded .22 calibre firearm and ammunition, cannabis and cannabis seeds.
Slade's defence lawyer John Velos told the court Slade's time in custody had been a wake up call.
"He has gone through for the first time a reality check of [jail time]," Mr Velos said.
"For him to realise there are consequences of offending."
Mr Velos said the offending happened during a period when Slade had no family support, and he was led by other parties he was no longer associating with.
The court heard he had the support of his parents to move back to the family home with his partner and children.
"My client had realised it's time to grow up," Mr Velos said.
"[He] has prospects to go on with his life and put all this behind him ... he's got a lot of prospects to turn his life around."
But police prosecutor Senior Constable Mitch Prewett said Slade had relevant prior offending and had been unsuccessful with community corrections orders - where a person is monitored in the community - in the past.
"The prosecution submits the next stage is imprisonment," Senior Constable Prewett said.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann agreed, sentencing Slade to three months in prison with 34 days already served.
It was ordered the drugs and weapons would be destroyed.
Mr Stratmann said the offending raised very serious concerns about the protection of the community, and speaking directly to Slade, noted his family support throughout the matter.
"I might impress upon you there are people who have stumped up support for you," he said.
"You take note from the learnings of your time in custody and engage with the opportunities before you ... don't come to police attention again."
