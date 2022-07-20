The Courier

Wendouree man sentenced to three months jail after he was found with drugs, gun

Ellie Mitchell
Ellie Mitchell
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:51am, first published 4:00am
Jail time prompts a 'reality check' for Ballarat man

A 28-year-old man who experienced his first bout of jail after being found with a loaded gun and drugs has realised "it's time to grow up", a court has heard.

