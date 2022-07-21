UPDATED:
Magistrate Bruce Cottrill fined Effective Electrical $35,000 plus costs, without conviction, for a series of workplace safety breaches.
The company pleaded guilty to failing to provide a safe workplace after three inspections at properties in Mount Pleasant, Ballarat Central, and Alfredton in 2019 - each time, workers were seen without appropriate safety equipment or guardrails, or a safe working method statement was not provided, while installing rooftop solar panels and electrical systems.
At the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Mr Cottrill noted the company had been fined without conviction for a similar breach in the months before the inspections.
He said the company had addressed the breaches, and the worksite manager had been disciplined at the time, but it should have been more proactive.
"It has been demonstrated that accused, on October 8 (2019, the date of the first inspection), conducted a meeting with employees to reinforce expectations about matters of safety and manager received an official warning," he said.
"It's clear the accused was alive to its regulatory responsibilities.
"In my opinion, earlier and more direct intervention by the accused could have and should have occurred."
He said the early plea of guilty was a satisfactory indication of remorse, and added the employer contributed to charities and was involved in government contracts, which a conviction could jeopardise
"The accused has pleaded guilty early, cooperated on all occasions with the WorkCover investigation, and immediately taken remedial steps in relation to the existing failures," he said.
Had the company not pleaded guilty, it would have been fined $50,000.
PREVIOUSLY:
The state's workplace health and safety regulator has called for a Wendouree based electrician to be handed hefty fines for multiple safety breaches, a court has heard.
Effective Electrical is facing three charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court brought by WorkSafe Victoria for a lack of fall protection in at least three worksites in the Ballarat area.
The business pleaded guilty to all charges on Tuesday.
The Courier understands there was no particular incident that prompted the charges, which were made following WorkSafe inspections.
WorkSafe representative Molly Lynch said while Effective Electrical's plea of guilty was of benefit to the court, the offending was significant and a financial penalty with conviction should be imposed.
"The degree of harm was the risk of serious injury or death...there is ample guidance material available to the accused at all times available on WorkSafe website," Ms Lynch said.
Ms Lynch said the business had taken steps to fix the breaches, and a message of general deterrence was a main factor in sentencing.
"The fact that the accused remedied each [breach] relatively quickly is to its credit ... the frequency and proximity of this offending is relevant.
"It's not an isolated incident."
The matter will return to court next week for sentencing.
