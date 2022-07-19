The Courier

Derryn Hinch's Justice Party lobbies state and federald governments for $1m to help build child sex abuse memorial in Victoria Park

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
July 19 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDS: Western Victorian Upper House MP Stuart Grimley will head to Victoria Park on Wednesday, calling for government funds for a memorial to acknowledge people who have suffered child sex abuse. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Derryn Hinch's Justice Party wants the Andrews and Albanese governments to help with the estimated $1.5 million needed to build a memorial to acknowledge abuse survivors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.