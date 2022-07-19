Derryn Hinch's Justice Party wants the Andrews and Albanese governments to help with the estimated $1.5 million needed to build a memorial to acknowledge abuse survivors.
Western Victorian Upper House MP Stuart Grimley will join campaigners from Loud Fence Continuous Voices at the proposed Victoria Park site on Wednesday.
"I've written to the Premier, State Treasurer and Attorney-General to make them aware of the project and have asked for $1 million. We don't mind if the State Government shares that with the Federal Government - they're both led by Labor now," the former Footscray SOCIT and Moorabool detective said.
"If we get a knock-back, we'll just keep knocking on that door.
"We're not going to give this up.
"We're also putting the call out for philanthropic assistance.
"We'll find a way."
Mr Grimley said it was important the Plane Avenue memorial was driven by victim-survivors themselves.
"It needs to be something that they want," he said.
"It's incredibly important for survivors of abuse and their families to have a place where they can reflect - and remember that we as a community are here to support you."
After months of correspondence, Ballarat campaigner Blake Curran will meet Grimley for the first time at the proposed site.
"We've been exploring what makes a memorial - but also what helps the community as well," he said.
"It needs to be practical, as well as being a place to gather for reflection and connection.
"There was a plan to put a statue in the middle of Sturt Street - but if you want a good cry, you can't exactly do it on a median strip with traffic passing by."
Mr Curran said feeling at peace and getting back to nature was a big part of healing for many survivors - and there had been talks about including native plants and survivors' artwork.
His father Peter was one of the first people to speak out about child sexual abuse at St Alpius Primary School and St Patricks College, leading up to the first major Ballarat court cases in 1993.
"I was only about 10 when the court cases were began happening," he said.
"I'm making sure that dad's voice is still active.
"His main goal was to get those people locked away so they couldn't hurt any more kids."
Fire truck
Mr Grimley said he would also speak with firefighters at Lucas, who are calling for a Heavy Tech Rescue vehicle to be based in Ballarat.
The United Firefighters Union says the nearest trucks - which can be used for trench and other complex rescues - are based in Richmond and Warrnambool - and they are angry one is "collecting dust" at a facility in Burnley.
The Ballarat trip will also take in a 'politics at the pub' event at the Golden City Hotel from 6.30pm Wednesday.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
