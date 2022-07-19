Two men have faced court following a Gumtree sale gone awry that saw a car seller end up in hospital.
Housemates Austin Vallen, 24, and Anthony Neos, 26, faced charges including aggravated home invasion in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after they allegedly travelled from South Australia to a Sebastopol address on Saturday to purchase a BMW advertised online.
The police informant told the court Vallen paid $6,500 in cash to the complainant after they inspected the car and took it for a test drive.
"After about half an hour at Warrenheip the BMW broke down and became immobile with Vallen believing he had been sold a faulty vehicle by [the complainant]," the informant said. The court heard Vallen and Neos left the BMW at a Warrenheip petrol station and returned to the Morgan Street address.
"[The complainant] refused to answer the door and retreated to a room at the rear of the [home] ... the accused forced the roller door open ... and forced the internal entry open," the informant said.
It was alleged the pair assaulted the complainant by punching and kicking, demanded the return of $6,500 paid for the BMW and additional cash, stole the man's PlayStation 5, and damaged walls inside the home.
The court heard the complainant was told if he called the police they would come back and shoot him.
"The victim is petrified, he doesn't want them released at all - he doesn't even want to come into the police station," the informant said.
The pair were allegedly captured later on CCTV footage drinking at the nearby Royal Mail Hotel with the stolen PlayStation before travelling to Melbourne and spending the night at Crown Casino.
The Sebastopol man was treated in hospital for very minor injuries.
Both Neos and Vallen were supported by their mothers via video link, with each pledging $5,000 in a surety bond to the court for their sons.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said there were concerns around the pair returning to court given they lived outside of Victoria and their personal circumstances needed to be considered separately.
The court heard Neos had limited criminal history, stable employment, and had the option to live with his mother.
Mr Stratmann noted Vallen had stable employment, but a history of similar offending and no family support in his home state - as his mother lived elsewhere - raised concerns.
Vallen's mother, appearing via video link, promised the court if he breached conditions she would inform police.
"If he did breach any of them, if he didn't tell me his friends would, but he would tell me ... I believe Austin would be honest with me, he doesn't lie to me," she said.
"If he told me I would notify the courts."
Ultimately both men were granted bail with more stringent conditions for Vallen.
Addressing the 24-year-old, Mr Stratmann warned he had come close to further time in custody.
"You've had a very close run ... when I grant bail to you I don't care what state of Australia you're in - if I find out you've breached these conditions you will be brought back to me," he said.
"I cannot stress to you enough the importance of adhering to these bail conditions."
The pair were ordered to have no contact.
"If they're found together they will be brought back before me and there's a snowflake's chance - as the old saying goes - in another bail application succeeding," Mr Stratmann said.
The matter will return to court in October.
