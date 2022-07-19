The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) has backed the Hepburn Shire Council's decision to deny a permit for the subdivision of land into nine lots and the creation of a public reserve in Clunes.
The proposal sought to develop nine lots ranging from 585 metre squared to a maximum 1300 metre squared in an L-shape on 24 Alliance Street, Clunes. It also planned to create a 1870 metre squared reserve to contain the large mullock heap which would have acted as divider between lots 1-5 and lots 6-9.
Advertisement
The site was also once part of the South Clunes United Gold Mine of the 1870s and 90s which holds heritage significance for the Clunes area.
IN THE NEWS:
At the time of the permit application in September 2020, the land which was zoned as a 'Township Zone' and then a 'Neigbourhood Residential Zone' required permits under both the council's 'Neigbourhood Residential Zone - Schedule 2' and 'Environmental Significance Overlay-Schedule 1'.
While a Hepburn Shire Council planning officer initially recommended a permit be granted, the council decided to refuse it after receiving 13 objection on the plan.
The council rejected the proposal for the following reasons: "contamination of the land being a risk to health and not suitable for residential purposes, neighbourhood character, noise impacts, vehicle access arrangements and traffic impacts, impacts on the historic value of the land, and the proposal being a poor planning outcome".
The duo behind the application, James Iles and Mr Ricki Millar, approached VCAT about the matter in September last year stating the land could be safely treated in accordance with the Environmental Protection Authority to ensure it was safe for sensitive users.
The applicants also said their plans demonstrated a "fair, orderly, economic and sustainable" use of the land.
However, the EPA, although not a statutory referral authority, advised that the land was not suitable for residential development.
Conversely, Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, who is an abutting landowner, did not object the proposed subdivision.
VCAT member Sarah McDonald found the proposal failed to provide an acceptable response to the landscape character, visual setting, heritage context, and the land contamination.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.