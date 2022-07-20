The Courier

Man, 25, placed on the Sex Offender Register following assault on crossing guard

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
July 20 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo.

A man with "significant" mental health issues has been convicted and placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he groped a crossing guard earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.