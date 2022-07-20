A man with "significant" mental health issues has been convicted and placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he groped a crossing guard earlier this year.
Matthew Howarth, 25, was sentenced in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to eight years on the register for the March sexual assault where he approached a woman and made sexual advances.
Advertisement
When she said no, he grabbed her breasts with both hands.
Howarth was arrested nearby with a small bag containing a substance believed to be methylamphetamine.
The woman chose not to have her Victim Impact Statement read aloud in court at sentencing, instead it was submitted directly to Magistrate Mark Stratmann.
"The victim of this particular incident has been left with a new feeling of anxiety ... about the world, about her place of work," Mr Stratmann said.
"She has a new sense of vulnerability that she did not have [before] ... there has been an impact on this person."
The court heard across Howarth's 15 page criminal history the assault was the first instance of sexual offending.
"They are predominately dishonesty offending of graded severity," Mr Stratmann said.
"Up until the age of 21 Mr Howarth had not come to the attention of the court at all ... almost all of the offending is dishonesty."
There were questions around Howarth's capacity to give instructions to his defence lawyer in court last month, when he was denied bail because appropriate therapeutic treatment could not be secured.
Howarth's defence lawyer said his mental health had improved in prison with regular medication.
The court heard Howarth had in the past taken methylamphetamine to cope with hallucinations he had suffered since his early 20s' and accessed mental health services in Ballarat, Warrnambool and Bendigo.
"There is a correlation between the onset of schizoaffective disorder and beginning to dip his toe in the criminal justice system," the defence said.
"I'm instructed that methylamphetamine is something that makes him feel better and I'm instructed that it [quiets] some of the voices he hears ... He's someone that is hampered by voices and demonic spirits."
The defence said on the day of the offending Howarth was too weak to go to the doctor to access methadone treatment because he had not been able to afford food.
"He hadn't had the physical strength to get his methadone ... he had been paying rent ... from there did not have the funds to pay for necessities," the defence said.
"The reason he's been a rough sleeper is because he only receives $50 a day.
"He would rather spend his money on necessities like food ... he instructs if he had somewhere to stay and still have his $50 he would not be sleeping rough."
Advertisement
Defence for Howarth said at the time he had impaired capacity around decision making and placing him on the register was not suitable given his circumstances.
"My client is not someone who should be used for a vehicle of deterrence ... this is not the yardstick we should be using," the defence said.
"The transient nature of his living makes reporting almost impossible ... we'd be setting him up for failure from the word go."
But police prosecutor Senior Constable Mitch Prewett said Howarth was a risk to the community.
"Mental health plays a part in the offending ... that mental health does not diminish the sexual risk to the community," Senior Constable Prewett said.
"If anything, it heightens that risk."
Advertisement
In addition to being placed on the register, Howarth was sentenced to 117 days jail time served, and a one year promise to the court of good behaviour.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.