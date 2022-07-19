Ballarat detectives are checking out the circumstances that led to a burnt-out car being found dumped in the Yarrowee River.
The badly damaged hatchback was reported smouldering around 8.30am Wednesday, close to a bridge on Ainley Street and the popular Wallaby Walking Track.
The car's number-plates were missing tyres burnt, creating acrid smoke across Brown Hill and Nerrina.
Deep tyre marks leading to the blackened wreck showed the car had been briefly bogged on the Brown Hill side of the Yarrowee - with debris strewn across the area.
It also snapped a 6 metre gumtree when it plunged into the shallow creek.
Police at the scene said it was likely the fire took hold after the car reached the bottom.
Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit will take a closer look at the wreck this morning - while emergency workers have the difficult task of getting the car out in slippery conditions.
Ballarat City firefighters attended the scene, while police officers kept an eye on traffic
The area was blanketed in frost at the time of the discovery, with the official temperature hovering between 1 and 2 degrees.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
