Ballarat police investigate smouldering car in Yarrowee

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 20 2022 - 12:11am, first published July 19 2022 - 11:51pm
BOTTOM OF THE RIVER: Ballarat police and Ballarat City firefighters were at this smouldering car fire early Wednesday. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson,

Ballarat detectives are checking out the circumstances that led to a burnt-out car being found dumped in the Yarrowee River.

