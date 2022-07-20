The ongoing saga of whether to retain a Daylesford community hub has finally come to a resolution as the Hepburn Shire Council voted to sell 'The Rex'.
The hub was to incorporate a number of council services, including council offices, a library, a co-working space, a customer service desk, and a community auditorium. The iconic Daylesford building known as 'The Rex' was purchased by the council in 2016 at a cost of $6.345 million.
At Tuesday's meeting council officer's recommendations which determined to sell The Rex and to delegate the responsibility of its sale to the council's chief executive officer was supported by Cr Don Henderson, Cr Juliet Simpson, Cr Brian Hood and Cr Lesley Hewitt.
During the meeting, Cr Tessa Halliday proposed an alternative motion which was to delay the sale of 'The Rex' to November 30, 2022.
She said this move "would allow time for an investigative design process where community representatives with the assistance of independent facilitators can review possible options for the use and ownership of 'The Rex' site to provide community facilities and present design options and funding commitments or agreements to the council for evaluation."
Cr Halliday added this process would not be funded by the council and would instead "need to be raised by the community or utilise the expertise of local volunteers (to do so)".
Hepburn Shire Council mayor Cr Tim Drylie and Cr Jen Bray supported Cr Halliday's motion.
However, since it was a 4-3 vote in favour of selling the community hub among councillors, the decision was finalised to sell.
Cr Henderson said the decision on whether on not to sell had gone on "for way too long" and now was the time to "draw the line".
"Having looked at (the council's) budget, at the future projections we barely have enough money to carry on beyond three months," he said.
"We don't have cash reserves and we just can't afford to be guessing what might be the future of this building."
Cr Hood supported Cr Henderson's stance.
"The building should not have been purchased in the first place," Cr Hood said.
Conversely, Cr Bray disapproved Cr Henderson's deliberation.
"I am reluctant to sell 'The Rex'," Cr Bray said.
"I know the community have a deep connection to this building and they want to see this building restored and revived."
She added this decision had put "financial worth above the worth of the (Hepburn Shire) people".
The council's decision comes after a community engagement survey collated from April to May this year which found, of the 369 responses received, 66 per cent of respondents were against the sale; 30 per cent were for it and 4 percent were either unsure or neutral on the matter.
Artistic director of Daylesford based theatre company, Lab Kelpie Mr Lyall Brooks said he understood council could not afford to develop the hub on its own but pleaded with the council to consult community members like himself to help the council with finding a solution.
"A large contingent of local residents have expressed strong desire over a sustained period of time to help the council find a solution that will retain 100 per cent of the asset for community use," Mr Brooks said.
Another resident, who is part of the Daylesford Community Theatre group, said the decision by council to sell "flies in the face of the community's wishes".
"This community wants this cinema back," she said.
"Clawing back a few million dollars by selling 'The Rex' is not compensation enough for the loss of the site for the community.
"'The Rex' has a value to us far in excess of what a developer will be willing to pay and once it's gone it's gone forever."
Cr Drylie said he understood the decision to sell the community hub would result in mixed feelings across the community.
"The decision to sell 'The Rex' has been a difficult one for councillors to make," he said.
Delegates to the the council's chief executive officer will manage the sale process of the Vincent Street building as well a house on 8 Duke Street.
Council officers will implement a sale process in the coming months with external agents appointed to assist and prepare a final report for the council when a buyer is identified.
The council will also review its land and building holdings and undertake a planning project that will review possible solutions of staffing accommodation and community facilities that were to be included in the hub.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
