AFTER six months dogged by illness, former Ballarat Clarendon College runner Stewart McSweyn has returned with a season's best run, finishing eighth in the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
McSweyn, who is customarily known as a front runner was unable to take up his usual position in the race, being forced to sit in the third lane through much of the first 300m.
That difficult start left him with too much to do in the final three laps, but he still produced his best time of the season, finishing in 3 minutes 33.24 seconds in ninth position.
Throughout the race he sat between third and sixth, but didn't quite has the sprint to go with the fastest runners in the final lap when the heat was turned up.
In an incredibly hot field which saw Olympic and world champions all running against each other, the race was won in an upset by Brit Jake Wightman, who surprised the world's fastest 1500m runner Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen to win in a time of 3 minutes 29.23 seconds.
McSweyn performed brilliantly just to make it through to the final, winning his heat and then taking out his semi-final at a hot pace before finishing fifth.
Even though his time was four seconds slower than his best, just making it through to the final shows that McSweyn is returning to his best form in time for the Commonwealth Games.
But he will face an equally tough field in Birmingham in two weeks with six of the top nine runners, two Brit's, two Kenyan's and an Ethiopian all performing strongly in the final.
