The Courier

Stewart McSweyn runs his fastest time this season in 1500m world championships final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:51am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP EFFORT: Stewart McSweyn ran a season's best time in finishing ninth in the 1500m final at the world championships. Picture: Getty Images

AFTER six months dogged by illness, former Ballarat Clarendon College runner Stewart McSweyn has returned with a season's best run, finishing eighth in the 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.