The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission and Victorian Ombudsman's latest report has torn apart the carefully self-cultivated and protected image of the Andrews Government as a beacon of transparency in its new report, but falls short of recommending charges against MPs.
Their joint report Operation Watts: Investigation into allegations of misuse of electorate office and ministerial office staff and resources for branch stacking and other party-related activities, released today, makes clear the level of 'unethical and inappropriate behaviour and concerning practices' within the ranks of Victorian Labor factions and the Andrews government is a direct threat to integrity and good governance.
Launched following allegations in a Nine Network investigation that Labor moderate faction powerbroker Adem Somyurek handed over cash and used parliamentary employees to create fake branch members and amass political influence, the report lays bare the brutality of factional manipulation within the ALP, a practice so old and entrenched it almost qualifies for heritage protection.
Advertisement
"The unethical culture that was such a feature of this investigation, whether as an explanation or excuse for bad conduct, lies at its heart," the report's authors IBAC commissioner Robert Redlich and Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass said in their foreword.
"Trust in our politicians is declining and will decline further if real action is not taken... Despite the 2019 amendments after the Red Shirts report, Victoria is now a laggard rather than a leader in parliamentary integrity."
To that end the 233-page report makes 21 recommendations, including legislating a parliamentary ethics committee, tightening the definition of permissible work for electorate officers and banning MPs from employing close family members in their electorate office.
But no Victorian Labor MPs will be criminally charged. The report made recommendations against Mr Somyurek and another former minister, Marlene Kairouz.
"Although we consider the conduct to be egregious, the difficulties in proof are such that we cannot recommend prosecution," the report said.
"Rather, it will now be a matter for the Privileges Committees of each house to decide whether the named MPs have wilfully brought discredit upon parliament."
The report follows Labor's 'Red Shirts' scandal, where a Victorian Ombudsman report found almost $400,000 of taxpayer money was used to pay Labor's casual electorate officers to campaign for the party in marginal seats during the 2014 state election, conduct which was potentially fraudulent.
Seventeen Labor campaign operatives, including the soon-to-be member for Buninyong Michaela Settle, were arrested and questioned. The Labor Party spent another million dollars opposing any investigation into, and then finally investigating, the rort, after the High Court rejected the Andrews Government's arguments against an inquiry. Eventually the investigation was dropped and all MPs involved cleared of any criminality.
A local Labor insider who spoke to The Courier anonymously said the pattern of behaviour within the government was not sustainable.
"Daniel Andrews is a bully," they said.
"Nothing is allowed to stand in his way. It can't go on, people won't stand for it forever. Whatever the Premier wants is pushed through. He can't stand opposition."
In a press conference, Mr Andrews said the government accepted all of the reports 21 recommendations.
"We will go beyond the recommendations," Mr Andrews said.
"As leader of the Party and as the Premier of our state I take full responsibility for all of that conduct and I apologise for it."
Advertisement
The watchdogs considered whether the identified misconduct constituted criminal offending that should be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and ultimately opted against it.
"Although we consider the conduct to be egregious, the difficulties in proof are such that we cannot recommend prosecution," the report said.
"Rather, it will now be a matter for the Privileges Committees of each house to decide whether the named MPs have wilfully brought discredit upon parliament."
The man at the centre of the report, former government minister and factional boss Adem Somyurek, says the report clears his name.
"Good to be liberated and I thank the useful idiots otherwise known as the integrity bodies for having the decency of not planting evidence when they could not find anything after wasting millions of dollars of taxpayer funds," Mr Somyurek tweeted.
However the report found branch stacking was not limited to one Victorian Labor faction but evidence of misconduct only concerned Mr Somyurek's moderate faction.
Advertisement
"We had no specific evidence that allowed us to determine the extent of misuse by any other faction," the report said.
The practice, known as branch stacking, is not illegal but against Labor party rules.
Mr Somyurek quit the Labor Party in June 2020 before he was expelled following the reports.
His factional allies Robin Scott and Marlene Kairouz also departed cabinet following the expose. All three MPs have previously denied wrongdoing.
Luke Donnellan became the fourth ministerial casualty of the scandal in October after then-federal MP Anthony Byrne told the joint inquiry the pair paid for others' Labor memberships.
Advertisement
The report made adverse findings against Mr Somyurek and Ms Kairouz but not against Premier Daniel Andrews and other witnesses.
In all, Mr Somyurek and six other witnesses were questioned in public hearings and another 26 in private, including Mr Andrews.
The premier previously refused to confirm if he was interviewed as part of the probe or comment on it until the final report was released.
According to the report, Mr Andrews "agreed that the practice was not limited to one faction and occurred 'across the board'" but he "denied any personal knowledge of or involvement in such practices."
The government banned electorate officers from carrying out campaign duties during work hours in 2019 following Labor's "red shirts" scandal, but the new rules do not cover factional work outside of elections.
Over the course of public hearings, Mr Somyurek said he was aware of branch stacking when he joined the party in the 1990s, describing it as "deeply embedded" within the party and admitted some of his electorate staff were "factional operatives".
Advertisement
WITH AAP
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.