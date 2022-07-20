Tighe increases lead in CHFL player of year | all round 13 voting

Sean Tighe has increased his lead in The Courier CHFL player of the year award.
With four rounds remaining, the Hepburn ruckman received four votes and now leads Dunnstown's Khyle Forde by eight.
Forde missed with injury and sits out this week with the Towners having a bye.
Voting now goes into camera, with the winner to be announced at the CHFL best and fairest presentation on Wednesday, August 24.
