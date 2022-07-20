The Courier

Tighe increases lead in CHFL player of year | all round 13 voting

Updated July 20 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:00am
STAND-OUT: Jarrod Rodgers polled the maxmimum 10 votes as he led Buninyong to an 11-point win over Bungaree on Saturday. Picture: Adam Trafford

Sean Tighe has increased his lead in The Courier CHFL player of the year award.

