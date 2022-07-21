Man bailed after allegedly dealing meth while already on bail

A man accused of dealing methamphetamine while on bail for meth possession has been given one more chance.
Facing the Ballarat Magistrates' Court from custody on Wednesday morning, Timothy Rodger applied for bail once again after spending 51 days on remand.
According to police, Rodger was first arrested in May after he was intercepted riding a scooter on Victoria Street - it's alleged he had a quantity of meth on his person, and he was charged and bailed.
About two weeks later, Rodger was found by police sitting in the passenger seat of a car in Sebastopol with another man - a third person fled the scene as police approached.
Officers spoke to Rodger and the co-accused, who allegedly appeared drug-affected.
Rodger and the car were searched, allegedly revealing small amounts of meth and another substance, thousands of dollars in cash, and three phones, two belonging to Rodger.
Analysis of the phones allegedly showed text messages between Rodger and his partner and the co-accused, stating "500, I've gotta give you 14".
At the time, Rodger said the cash was from "winning at the pokies", though he denied any knowledge of the meth and declined to answer questions about the text messages.
"(He was) bailed two weeks prior, he had total disregard for conditions," the police informant told the court, who also noted Rodger had served a prison sentence for aggravated burglary with an offensive weapon.
Rodger's grandmother was called for the defence, who stated bail conditions, including limiting associations with co-accused and his partner, could reduce risks of reoffending.
"His grandparents are retired and there would be an element of supervision, both are prepared to support (the accused) to abstain from drug use and invest in more positive things in his life," his lawyer told the court.
"There's ongoing support (through the Court Integrated Support Program) and a reference to illicit substance use, gambling, and mental health, we note (the accused) hasn't had this kind of support in the community ever previously."
Magistrate Bruce Cottrill said that support was crucial.
"CISP in my view is an adequate tool to help combat those issues," he said.
"Therefore, the provision of stable, supervised housing, CISP support, and the sword of Damocles hanging over head of (the accused) should be enough to ameliorate risk."
Bail was granted, with Rodger to return to court next month.
