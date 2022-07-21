The Courier

Ballarat man bailed after allegedly dealing meth while already on bail

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated July 21 2022 - 7:32am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man bailed after allegedly dealing meth while already on bail

A man accused of dealing methamphetamine while on bail for meth possession has been given one more chance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.