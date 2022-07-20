They also included Palaggio ($2.50) in the Veolia 2yo Maiden, 1200m, and Ziavera ($1.65 favourite) in the Sportsbet Benchmark58 Handicap, 1200m, for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace; Nicconi ($1.60 favourite) in the Interpath Maiden, 1200m, for Tony and Calvin McEvoy; Excusez Moi ($6.50) in the Polytrack Maia Maiden, 1500m, for Andrew Noblet; Mevius ($10) in the Hygain Winners Choice Benchmark64 Handicap, 2100m, for Thomas Carberry.