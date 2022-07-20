The Courier

Payne part of hometown training domination

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:16am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PAINLESS: Rosalia (Christine Puls) makes it another win on the Ballarat synthetic track on Tuesday. Pictures: Pat Scala/Racing Photos

Ballarat's Payne family keep adding new elements to what is already a great racing story.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.