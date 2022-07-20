Ballarat's Payne family keep adding new elements to what is already a great racing story.
The latest was provided by Paddy Payne senior and daughter Michelle when they each trained a winner on the same program in Ballarat on Tuesday.
There have been and are numerous father-daughter training partnerships around Australia, but it is a rare moment for a father and daughter to train winners in their own rights in this manner.
Vittoria Colonna ($21) gave Michelle success in the Global Turf 3yo Maiden, 1200m, after getting a run as an emergency, while Rosalia ($3.50 favourite) continued on her winning way in the Hygain Winners Choice Benchmark64 Handicap, 1100m, for Paddy.
For the family's patriarch, it was yet another big day on the Ballarat Turf Club synthetic track.
Rosalia has now won three times, all in her latest three starts and all on Ballarat's all-weather circuit.
The four-year-old is following in the footsteps of stablemate Ronay, which is a synthetic specialist.
She added a second to her record at the meeting, giving her 11 minor placings to go with eight wins. Payne also had the third-placed Secret Hero in the same race.
THE Paynes continued the outstanding run of Ballarat stables on the Polytrack, with seven of Tuesday's winners being hometown gallopers.
They also included Palaggio ($2.50) in the Veolia 2yo Maiden, 1200m, and Ziavera ($1.65 favourite) in the Sportsbet Benchmark58 Handicap, 1200m, for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace; Nicconi ($1.60 favourite) in the Interpath Maiden, 1200m, for Tony and Calvin McEvoy; Excusez Moi ($6.50) in the Polytrack Maia Maiden, 1500m, for Andrew Noblet; Mevius ($10) in the Hygain Winners Choice Benchmark64 Handicap, 2100m, for Thomas Carberry.
THE double to Ciaron Maher and David Eustace was enough to secure them the BTC training premiership for the season.
They started the final BTC meeting for 2021-22 one win ahead of Tony and Calvin McEvoy.
They finished two clear.
