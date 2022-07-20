Another new mobile phone base station for Ballarat proposed

The combined pressures of rapid urban growth in Ballarat could well result in yet another mobile phone base station for the city, with plans to construct a new facility in Canadian currently awaiting City of Ballarat planning approval.
The entities behind the application - Optus Mobile Pty Ltd and the Australian Tower Network Pty Ltd (ATN) - only recently submitted an almost identical application with respect to Delacombe, having identified problems with existing network connections to the north of the suburb.
Much like the Delacombe proposal, this application justifies the planned facility with a view to the "rapid urban growth and expansion" that has occurred in Canadian in recent years.
According to the application, urban growth has given rise to increased service demand and pressure on existing telecommunications infrastructure, thereby creating a "strain on the current Optus network".
"Operators of telecommunication network must constantly respond to increased demand on their existing infrastructure assets due to urban growth," it says, noting that the new facility would also respond to rising consumer demand for "improved speed and bandwidth".
If approved, the new telecommunications facility - situated on relatively flat, vacant industrial land at 11 Marli Close, some 600 metres from Canadian's Friendly Forest & Sensory Trail - would comprise a large radiocommunication dish as well as six 4G and 5G Optus panel antennas.
It would also include six "future" 5G Optus panel antennas, ensuring the facility caters for the inevitable transition of all mobile users to the faster 5G network over time.
Again, like the proposed telecommunications facility for Delacombe, the Canadian facility would also be made available to other internet and telecommunication providers, obviating the need for residents to necessarily switch to Optus for better coverage.
In the main, the need for council planning approval owes to the fact the proposed facility would not visually be of "low-impact" - a nod to the capacity of the site to amount to an obtrusive addition to the landscape.
In answer to that concern, the application cites the over 16,000 base stations in operation around Australia, noting that "panel antennas, dishes and other relevant equipment" constitute not only a common but an essential compromise across the wider urban landscape.
"Telecommunication facilities entail critical infrastructure assets employed by the emergency services, rail and other public utility authorities," it says.
The application adds that the prevalence of factories and warehouses along Marli Close would provide some screening to the facility, at least at ground level.
The proposal follows a recent announcement by the Victorian government to build a new mobile phone tower in the city's north, as well as upgrade five existing towers across Ballarat to the 5G network.
