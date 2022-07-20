The Courier

Another new mobile phone base station for Ballarat proposed

By Maeve McGregor
July 20 2022 - 6:30pm
New telecommunications facility planned for Canadian. Picture: file photo

The combined pressures of rapid urban growth in Ballarat could well result in yet another mobile phone base station for the city, with plans to construct a new facility in Canadian currently awaiting City of Ballarat planning approval.

