Handy Girl power earns national energy nod for building confidence

YOU might see them mowing lawns or tackling home maintenance but these handy girls have not been about making a statement, but offering women jobs in a male-dominated field.
Delacombe-based Handy Girl Australia started when founder Kim Halbert-Pere was renovating her home and realised there were plenty of other women who loved do-it-yourself challenges.
Handy Girl Australia now employs about 30 women in home maintenance jobs about Ballarat and Ms Halbert-Pere is exploring to launch franchises to build on empowering women with confidence and flexibility on the job.
Collectively, the women never expected anyone to turn around and say thanks on a national stage.
Ms Halbert-Pere said an anonymous community nomination helped Handy Girl Australia win a thank you small business award from energy provider Origin.
This in turn, she said, offered a strong validation for what her female-only team was doing - not because they were women, but because they were doing a good job.
"We made it through COVID [lockdowns] and we are a little service employing women in Ballarat to maintain homes - cleaning, gardening, maintenance jobs. This is a sense of validation, because there are a lot of good, hard-working women out there," Ms Halbert-Pere said.
"People keep hiring us because they know they're in safe hands. We do look after a lot of vulnerable clients, men and women, in disability and aged care support."
Handy Girl Australia won a positive discrimination case for women to hire women and to promote women's skills in a male-dominated industry.
Ms Halbert-Pere said the business was not about competing with men and it was deemed there were plenty of gardening and cleaning jobs for which men could apply for work.
She said flexibility was an important component for her workers who were often juggling school pick-ups with having a career.
Ballarat is behind regional rivals when it comes to getting more women on the tools in traditionally made dominated trade classes.
There are 50 per cent less females in Ballarat compared to Greater Bendigo enrolled in courses such as construction, engineering and plumbing, Vocational Education and Training data shows. Ballarat sits at least 200 per cent behind females in such fields compared to the City of Greater Geelong.
Handy Girl Australia was nominated for the national small business prize for efforts to "create a confident female workforce in an industry that has historically been inaccessible". The business receives a small cash boost for operational costs and a growth support package, including training.
