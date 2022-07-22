A Ballarat rider tackling the world's longest and toughest horse race in Mongolia will do so with borrowed riding gear after Qantas lost his luggage.
Tyler Donaldson-Aitken, who runs a horse training business at Coghills Creek, north of Ballarat, arrived in Mongolia earlier this week minus his bags which contained the riding gear, helmet, medical supplies and other essentials he needs for the gruelling 1000km ride.
Advertisement
"I've pretty much scrounged up a whole heap of riding gear from everyone else - borrowed pants, chaps, boots, luckily I've got my sponsor jacket and thermals, but I've borrowed a helmet, medical supplies and other stuff."
Mr Donaldson-Aitken is one of 46 riders, including seven Australians, tackling the Mongol Derby, crossing 1000km of the Mongolian steppe over 10 days while riding semi-wild Mongolian horses donated by local herding families and swapping horses every 40km or so.
The adventure ride will see riders roughly follow the world's first long-distance postal transmission route, laid down by Genghis Khan in 1224.
"It's going to be a bit of an epic adventure. You have to go pretty hard on the ride, riding 11 hours each day and hopefully covering around 120km a day," Mr Donaldson-Aitken said.
At each horse station, known as morin urtuu in Mongolian, riders get their next horse, grab supplies, and keep going.
Riders can choose to stay overnight in one of the horse stations, which are run by local herding families, or they can continue further and camp in the wild.
But the race is about more than speed - it also comes down to management of the horses and when riders arrive at each horse station their horse must be in good health and pass a vet check to ensure they have been properly managed and not stressed on the ride.
Each rider has a GPS and the route between horse stations is up to the rider but the terrain includes mountains, open plains, valleys, river crossings and more.
It was a friend from England who first suggested they apply to be part of the derby and they had been accepted to compete in 2020, but it was postponed until this year because of COVID.
"I said ok without knowing too much about it. It was an opportunity and I couldn't say no because a mate had asked me.
"I'm looking forward to putting the phone down and just riding off in to the middle of nowhere."
Mr Donaldson-Aitken has spoken to others who have competed in the race, which only half of competitors actually finish each year, to get some tips - the main one being to pack light.
"His stories were pretty crazy. He walked up on some sleeping Mongolian guy who pulled an old World War II rifle on him, and one night he had wolves come in to the shanty where he was sleeping so it can get pretty rough," he said.
Among his supplies are cigarettes and other small goods to barter with locals.
Advertisement
"They're in the middle of nowhere so money doesn't mean a great deal to them, but cigarettes and barter is what they know," he said.
Riders can carry only 5kg of supplies with them, which for Mr Donaldson-Aitken will comprise a sleeping bag, a waterproof sleeping bag cover, small ground mat, medical supplies, underwear and socks as well as his GPS for navigating and tracking.
Apart from the rugged terrain, wolves, semi-wild horses and other challenges of a remote endurance race, Mr Donaldson-Aitken's main concern is chafing or rubbing while spending 11 hours a day in the saddle.
He's no stranger to spending many hours in the saddle each day - but it's not usually in an endurance situation.
Advertisement
Before leaving for the race Mr Donaldson-Aitken was riding up to 15 horses a day in his business T. D. Aitken Horse Training and Education - so jumping on new horses in Mongolia doesn't phase him.
Event organisers secure about 1500 horses for the ride, which are donated from local herding families who have trained them and turned them out and who also run the horse stations.
"They are herded in from big herds out on the steppe by the handlers and they haven't had a huge amount of handling (training) at the time so you have to manage that.
"I think they've had a bit of a ride, then been turned out but they are pretty fit and rugged - it's nature, there are wolves and predators so it's all about survival for them out there. They are pretty hardy - it gets down to -50C here in winter and everything gets wiped out.
"They will be pretty touchy because they're essentially wild. You don't want to go in there wearing deodorant or anything like that because if they smell anything weird or strange they'll either defend themselves or worry."
Advertisement
As riders come in to each horse station, vets assess the horse to make sure their heart rate is below 65 beats per minute, checks for gut noises to make sure the horse has eaten, check for lameness and any signs of distress. If horses do not pass the vet check, riders are penalised.
"You can't just go flat out and jump off the horse at the station - you have to strategically manage the horses so when they come in to the vet check they are fine."
IN OTHER NEWS
In addition to the rider entry fee which helps support Steppe and Hoof, a Mongolia-based non-profit that supports herders and their animals on the steppe, Mr Donaldson-Aitken is also fundraising for Beanies for Brain Cancer and the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation in memory of his sister who passed away from a brain tumour in 2020.
During the race Mr Donaldson-Aitken's progress can be followed at https://equestrianists.com/live
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.