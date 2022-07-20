St Patrick's College to move its senior team away from Ballarat football competition

BALLARAT'S dominant footballing school St Patrick's College will move away from the Ballarat All Schools (BAS) competition in 2023, joining clubs in the Association Catholic Colleges (ACC) competition at senior level.
It's been 70 years since St Patrick's has played in the ACC inter-school competition and will join other elite catholic schools including De La Salle, Emmanuel College, Mazenod College, Parade College, Salesian College, Simonds Catholic College, St Bede's College, St Bernards College, St Joseph's Ferntree Gully, St Joseph's Geelong, St Mary's and Whitefriars College.
St Patrick's will still participate in the BAS competition at reserve level.
St Patrick's re-joined as associate members of the ACC this year with its students participating in ACC championship events in the sports of athletics, swimming and cross country, as well as in cultural competitions in music, the arts and debating,
Next year the school will become full members and will also play over 35s senior cricket, senior division one football, senior soccer and senior basketball.
Principal Steven O'Connor said the school was excited about this opportunity and "cannot wait to see the boys representing the green, white and blue on the larger ACC stage".
"The invitation to join such an outstanding organisation comprised of very similar schools from throughout Melbourne and Geelong will present our students with enormous new opportunities in sport, co-curricular and leadership endeavours," he said.
"Importantly, it must be stated, this decision to join the ACC in no way diminishes our commitment to our continued support of the Ballarat Associated Schools Sports competition. Rather, the opportunities presented by the ACC are additional to those which we will continue to support at a local level."
"In effect, our boys will have the best of both worlds. They will still have the opportunity to test their skills against their friends and rivals from Ballarat schools, while also being able to compete against boys from throughout the state."
The team has made the final of the Herald Sun Shield every year since 2009, last winning in 2015, when GWS Giants player Jacob Hopper was its captain.
This year the team will play in the semis again, against Emmanuel College from Warrnambool next Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Ballarat Clarendon College girls are through to the grand final of the Herald Sun Shield intermediate competition after an easy win over Peninsula Grammar.
Ballarat Clarendon kicked six behinds before getting a goal on the board, but once they got on target, streeted away to a 10.18 (78) to 0.1 (1) win.
It was heartbreak however for Ballarat Grammar in the senior competition, going down by five points in the final minutes of play to Caulfield Grammar.
Ballarat held a two-point advantage until the 20th minute of the last quarter with Caulfield kicking the winning goal with just second left on the clock, eventually going on to win 5.7 (37) to 5.2 (32).
