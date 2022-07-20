The Courier

St Patrick's College to move its senior team away from Ballarat football competition

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:30am
TITLE HOLDERS: First XVIII daptain, James Clark with the trophy of winning this years First XVIII Grand Final. Picture: supplied

BALLARAT'S dominant footballing school St Patrick's College will move away from the Ballarat All Schools (BAS) competition in 2023, joining clubs in the Association Catholic Colleges (ACC) competition at senior level.

