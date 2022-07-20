Residents of Daylesford could soon be seeing a national liquor store on their doorstep as one of Australia's leading chains puts forth a bid to set up shop in the area.
Endeavour Group Limited, who manages a slew of retail and hospitality businesses across Australia, made a request to Liquor Control Victoria for a grant application to create a Dan Murphy's on July 13.
The proposed site of the shop has been earmarked for 63 Central Springs Road, Daylesford.
Facilities in close proximity to the proposed shop include the Daylesford Preschool and Primary School, Daylesford Olympic Swimming Pool as well a range of accommodations and restaurants.
The application states anyone can make an objection to the plans on the grounds if "(the site) would detract from, or be detrimental to the amenity of the area in which the premises are situated" or "it would be conducive to or encourage the misuse or abuse of alcohol".
A business owner from the Daylesford area who wished not be named said there was "pretty solid evidence" the creation of a Dan Murphy's or any large corporation would "detract from the amenity of the area".
"Previously there was an application to build a McDonald's in Daylesford and our view as a community is that big conglomerates like this do not embody what we stand for in Daylesford," they said.
"Also, the fact that the Dan Murphy's is being built nearby to a primary school and a kindergarten is utterly disgusting and not what we promote. We're a community minded area."
Similarly, a wholesale liquor supplier from the Hepburn Shire area, who also preferred not to be named, said if Endeavour Group Limited received the tick approval to create a Dan Murphy's in Daylesford it would "open up the doors for other conglomerates (to set up shop in the township)".
"I think there is no room for a Dan Murphy's in town. We already have three dedicated bottle shops, an additional one already being built, plus a small supermarket that has a bottle shop, plus myself," they said.
They also said the opening of a Dan Murphy's had the potential to severely impact his liquor sales as well as other businesses in the area.
"Dan Murphy's are not interested in supporting small volume producers so I will lose a significant amount of revenue," they said.
"All the money spent at Dan Murphy's will leave the town, aside from the handful of employees (that work there) whereas all the money spent at the other bottle shops excluding Liquorland goes back to the town as the owners are local.
"I can not work out a positive economic impact it (building a Dan Murphy's in Daylesford) will have on the town."
If you're looking to object to this proposal you must cite your reasoning in writing to Liquor Control Victoria, GPO Box 1988, before August 12.
The Courier has contacted the Hepburn Shire Council and the Endeavour Group Limited for comment.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
