Blue Light Discos back on the beat

IN A climate of acute social anxiety among young people, Ballarat police have been pleasantly surprised many willing to get our on the dance floor and move.
Blue Light Disco in Sebastopol has been pulling in about 150 primary school-aged children each event in its three months back in action.
Moorabool Police have confirmed they are ready to re-launch Blue Light Discos further west later this month.
Similarly, Beaufort Blue Light Motorcycle Club has been building almost 100 participants on monthly rides.
This comes as schools in Ballarat have reported rising social fears in classrooms with students unsure about talking or performing in front of peers after two years' predominantly home learning.
Ballarat Police Leading Senior Constable and Blue Light chairman Des Hudson said it was important for children and young people's mental health to socialise with peers in safe, controlled environments. He said it was positive to see so many turning up for some fun after so many cancelled events.
When it came to the age-old anxiety of busting out some dance moves, Leading Senior Constable Hudson said the trick was always old classics with well-known steps: Macarena, Nutbush City Limits and YMCA.
"Kids love it and this also shows kids are still listening to music their parents listened to. We play modern music but we still have a lot of 80s music that is popular," Leading Senior Constable Hudson said.
"Sometimes we do a social media check-in and do a live-stream for parents to see and everyone wants to be on the dance floor for that.
"[Discos] are a chance to hang out, have fun, dance and be with other kids...It's also a great way to interact with police members, to see police in a different light and to provide advice and positive role modelling."
Ballarat Blue Light Discos are held in the Sebastopol RSL hall each month and are aimed at primary school aged children.
Leading Senior Constable Hudson said the discos had been well-supported by parents and schools across the region. He said there was also a great volunteer team and great support from community businesses offering family activities as prizes such as Sovereign Hill and Ballarat Wildlife Park passes, ten-pin bowling, movie sessions and golf.
Blue Light programs, especially discos, have been a much-loved feature in Ballarat for decades.
Two years in pandemic lockdowns and home learning had lead to an increase in consumption habits among young people and fewer opportunities to contribute to community groups, leading adolescent and child psychologist Andrew Wake said in a University of Melbourne rural health public lecture earlier this year.
The result was "an increase in the me and decrease in the us", creating a rise of social and emotional problems at school and at home.
Dr Wake said girls had been particularly hard hit by pandemic conditions with a rise in anxiety and self-harm and greater addictive habits with technology.
