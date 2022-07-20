Overnight siege in one of Ballarat's most troubled streets

Police have arrested a man after a siege in a troubled Ballarat street.
The "lengthy" drama unfolded across the early hours of Thursday in Kenworthy Place, Mount Pleasant.
Officers said the man barricaded himself inside the property shortly before 12.30am.
Critical Incident Response Team assisted at the scene and negotiated with the man.
Police said the man was taken into custody around 6am and has been taken to hospital for assessment.
No one was injured.
The siege is the latest in a long line of incidents that have plagued the small suburban street.
A 56-year-old construction worker was killed in September 2019 after a wall collapse.
He was demolishing a Department of Health and Human Services home that has been torched immediately after the fatal stabbing of Ballarat mother Dannyll Goodsell in October 2018.
The Critical Incident Response Team is a specialised Victoria Police unit that deals with negotiations and tactical support to resolve high-risk incidents.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
