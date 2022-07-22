The Courier

Large peppermint tree hard to find in region | Living Lightly

By Roger Thomas
July 22 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RARE FIND: A pair of narrow-leaf peppermints at Wattle Flat. The narrow-leaf peppermint is not often found as a large old tree.

Although common and widespread locally, the narrow-leaf peppermint is not often found as a large old tree. It seems to have a shorter life than many other eucalypts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.