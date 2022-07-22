Large peppermint tree hard to find in region | Living Lightly

Although common and widespread locally, the narrow-leaf peppermint is not often found as a large old tree. It seems to have a shorter life than many other eucalypts.
A 2021 survey of roadside trees in the Pootilla - Wattle Flat Landcare Group area found only a few large narrow-leaf peppermints. The largest had a diameter of only 133 centimetres. The survey involved only trees on public roadsides - there are no doubt larger specimens on private properties.
Are narrow-leaf peppermints short-lived? They seem to age rather quickly, and break rather readily once they have matured.
The narrow-leaf peppermint (Eucalyptus radiata) grows best on creeksides, damp slopes and high-rainfall areas. It is common in forests around Creswick, Daylesford, Scarsdale, Enfield and Grenville. It does not grow in the Grampians, with its western limit being in the Mt Cole forests.
Its main companion trees in the Ballarat district are messmate, candlebark, manna gum and scent-bark. In many places, the narrow-leaved peppermint grows lower in the landscape, to be replaced higher up on drier slopes and ridges by the broad-leaved peppermint.
Today's photo shows a pair of narrow-leaf peppermints on a roadside at Wattle Flat. They are less than one metre in diameter. They show the trunk of fine greyish bark, the upright form and the narrow leaves.
BLACK FALCON
The black falcon is a rare bird of prey visiting the Ballarat district in small numbers each summer and autumn. Its main distribution here is the open basalt plains country between Smeaton and Clunes, then to the south around Skipton, Rokewood and Lismore. Its main food is birds such as quails, larks and pipits.
It was near Clunes that one was seen in mid-July, later than most local sightings. That individual was perched on a nearby fencepost, allowing excellent close views.
Dark sooty-brown all over, and slightly larger than the common brown falcon, the black falcon is a "chestier", more powerful-looking bird than the brown falcon. In style of flight it is more like a peregrine falcon; its wingspan is more than one metre. The recent bird had a cream eye-ring, but not the white chin that is sometimes seen on black falcons, especially females.
Most local sightings are in the first three months of the year, rather than in July. We have no local sightings in spring. The species is often attracted to stubble burns.
The brown falcon is sometimes found in dark plumage, and this can easily be mistaken for a black falcon. The black falcon is now included on the list of threatened species in Victoria.
This sticky yellow fungus was growing near where we were planting trees. It was in a low lying area, with red gum, swamp gum and lots blackwoods nearby. S.M., Burrumbeet.
This is a type of slime-mould, commonly known as dog's-vomit fungus, or scrambled-egg slime. It starts off as yellow, then ages to white, before decomposing to light dirty brown.
It is commonly encountered on garden mulch, and grows very rapidly, often changing shape considerably over a 24-hour period. It is more usual for this strange slime-mould to grow on dead material, rather than on living grass.
It forms a mass that moves and engulfs small particles of food as it goes. Spores, bacteria and decomposing material are consumed as it creeps. It produces its own spores, which are spread by various insects.
This and other slime moulds have an extremely high tolerance of normally-toxic levels of metals.
