Sovereign Hill's popular Winter Wonderlights drew in around 90,000 visitors over three weeks, bringing a welcome boost to the attraction as well as Ballarat's accommodation, hospitality and other tourism providers.
Helping drive the big increase in visitor numbers were locals, with about 20,000 people from Ballarat and surrounds attending - double last year's numbers and more than twice the pre-pandemic local Winter Wonderlights numbers.
Sovereign Hill was ecstatic with overall visitor numbers for the 2022 event, which ran from June 25 to July 17, with numbers up 15,000 compared to last year though the 2021 Winter Wonderlights closed three nights early after the state was put in to COVID lockdown.
"This time last year you couldn't cross state borders, you couldn't go to Queensland, to Bali or to visit family interstate so people came to Ballarat, but we had to close Wonderlights three days early," said Sovereign Hill deputy chief executive Katrina Nitschke.
"This year people came to Sovereign Hill even though that had those travel options so it was great to see people choose Ballarat, choose Winter Wonderlights and choose Sovereign Hill."
A survey commissioned after Winter Wonderlights last year showed 75,000 visitors attended, which delivered $20 million of economic value to the city over the three week period with feedback from hotel operators, caravan parks, hospitality venues and other attractions showing it had a great impact on tourism.
The survey also found close to 90 per cent of people who visited Winter Wonderlights in 2021 stayed in Ballarat at least one night, with many spending three or more nights in the city.
Early anecdotal feedback from the tourism sector show this year's event had an even bigger impact.
"This year we saw 90,000 visitors come through and we're getting up to where we would expect to be, getting closer to those pre-COVID levels of visitation," Ms Nitschke said.
"We know the international market is not open, some people are staying closer to home, people are making plans late and doing other things ... but it's really reassuring to know there was more on offer for people this year, they responded and they chose to come to Sovereign Hill."
Ms Nitschke said Winter Wonderlights was the peak time for local visitation to Sovereign Hill and was not surprised that local numbers had grown significantly.
"I think people are really keen to do things with family and friends and reconnect. A lot more people have got visitors with them and they take them to Sovereign Hill. I think people have taken a bit of time over COVID to reflect on what it is they really value, and part of that is rediscovering their own back yard and time with family and friends."
The compounding effects of multiple events across the region was also felt in Moorabool Shire, which held its first Hide and Seek Music Festival in four towns last weekend.
Targeting residents, the shows in Blackwood, Gordon, Ballan, and Bacchus Marsh attracted more than 2000 people.
Moorabool Shire mayor Tom Sullivan said in a statement more than 20 sites were "activated" and 90 artists and musicians were involved, including art talks and projections from First Nations artists Barry Gilson, Aunty Marlene Gilson, and Wayne Quillam.
"We're hoping these events raised people's spirits during this troubling time, and after the past two years," he said.
"This was about bringing some joy to people's lives, and helping to elevate the careers of our local musicians."
