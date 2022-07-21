The Courier

Winter Wonderlights 2022 drew 90,000 people to Sovereign Hill during its three-week season

By Michelle Smith
July 21 2022 - 6:30pm
VISIT: Mason, Miley, Sadie and Flynn were among 90,000 visitors to enjoy Winter Wonderlights at Sovereign Hill this year. Picture: Adam Trafford

Sovereign Hill's popular Winter Wonderlights drew in around 90,000 visitors over three weeks, bringing a welcome boost to the attraction as well as Ballarat's accommodation, hospitality and other tourism providers.

Michelle Smith

