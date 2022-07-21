'Completely unjustifiable': Man who set partner on fire sentenced

A man who set his partner on fire in a "vicious" attack has been sentenced.
Christian Karpinski, 41, pleaded guilty to charges including intentionally causing injury, common assault, aggravated burglary, threats to kill and attempting to pervert the course of justice in the County Court relating to family violence towards his partner across 2019 and 2020.
In the early hours of August 14, 2019 Karpinski travelled to the motel where the woman was staying and demanded to be let into her room, becoming "incensed" when he heard a male voice inside - which was coming from the television.
He used a chair to smash a window to gain entry to the room and poured lighter fluid on the woman, then setting her hair on fire.
She suffered burns to her ear, face, fingers and hair and cuts from the smashed window.
"His only explanation was he was enraged," the man's defence told the court on Thursday.
Judge Damian Murphy replied, "that's a pretty feeble explanation".
Just eight days earlier Karpinski had been released from prison on a community corrections order for previous family violence relating to the same woman, including an argument at his mother's home where he stabbed her in the upper thigh.
Following the August 14 incident, Karpinski made constant contact to the woman from prison by phone, letter or through his brother, offering her money to withdraw her statement to police.
He made threats to kill the woman and her child, including a voicemail in April 2021 to her phone saying 'pick up the phone you dog, I am going to blow your brains out the minute I get out'.
Karpinski's defence lawyer told the court he had difficult upbringing.
"He experience a deprived and disturbed background ... he was the victim of family violence perpetrated by a violent alcoholic father from the age of three," the defence said.
The court heard Karpinski's criminal record spanned eight pages, he had limited schooling and as a teenager he experienced homelessness, beginning to use heroin at 14.
"His life has been marred by periods of drug addiction and homelessness ... the armed robbery in 2004 and another armed robbery in 2011 ... to obtain money for the purpose of drugs of dependence," Karpinski's defence said.
Judge Murphy said while Karpinski's personal difficulties were taken into account, the overall offending called for a significant sentence and must have had a significant impact on the woman.
"Considering the individual charges and the offending on the whole your offending is very serious ... the complainant is a vulnerable female and she is entitled to protection under the law," the judge said.
"I find there was a vicious overreaction which was completely unjustifiable and there was some premeditation with the lighter fluid."
The Judge said at age 41 there was a chance Karpinski was at a fork in his life and may "settle down" - but his criminal history should be considered.
"Specific deterrence and protection of the community remain salient ... given your prior criminal record you prospects of rehabilitation must be seen as guarded," Judge Murphy said.
"A period of parole is possibly your last hope in breaking a cycle of re-offending.
As he was sentenced Karpinski, who appeared via video link from jail, called out to the court.
"I'm very sorry," he said.
Karpinski was sentenced to a total seven years and three months jail time with a non-parole period of four years and eight months, with 1,012 days time served.
Judge Murphy said had he not pleaded guilty - a plea which saved the court cost, time and the victim the stress of giving evidence - Karpinski would have received 10 years jail with a non parole of six years and six months.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone Family violence: 1800 RESPECT or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
