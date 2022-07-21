The Courier
Near miss on one of Ballarat's steepest hills

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 21 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:10am
Emergency services are at the scene of an incident where a truck rolled down one of Ballarat's steepest streets and crashed into a building.

