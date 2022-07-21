Near miss on one of Ballarat's steepest hills

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident where a truck rolled down one of Ballarat's steepest streets and crashed into a building.
They were called to the scene at Uniting on the Dana Street about 11.20am on Thursday morning.
A flatbed truck carring a forklift damaged bluestone steps and a parking meter on its way down before coming to a stop after colliding with some brickwork out the front of the building.
Witness Chris told The Courier he was opposite the Ballarat Police station when he heard a bang.
"I watched it all unfold," he said.
"Believe it or not the forklift driver was in the forklift cabin as it (the truck) was going down the hill."
"There was no one in the actual truck cabin."
Adam Liversage, Senior Manager - Homelessness at Uniting Ballarat told The Courier his staff heard a crashing and banging sound before heading outside.
"We were more concerned about staff safety and obviously we come out first and saw the workers, and made sure they were okay and asked if there was any first aid needed, which there wasn't." Mr Liversage said.
"When we come out and saw (what happened) it was a bit of a surprise."
"It's obviously a very busy hill, but this is the first we've seen of this."
Luckily, there were no injuries reported.
Dana Street between Lydiard and Albert Streets is blocked to traffic while the scene is cleared.
