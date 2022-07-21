The Courier
Home/Video
Watch
Updated

Uniting Ballarat to soldier on after near miss with runaway forklift truck

By Gabrielle Hodson with Adam Spencer
Updated July 21 2022 - 7:16am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE 3pm: Uniting Ballarat has confirmed that its Breezeway meals program will remain open after this morning's near miss with a runaway truck in Dana Street.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.