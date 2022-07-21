A controversial 'sky barrels' group accommodation in Daylesford is one step closer to becoming a reality as the Hepburn Shire Council voted for its amended plans at Tuesday's meeting.
While the council is unable to make a formal determination on the planning application at it is matter to be heard by VCAT on July 25, the council has changed its original stance which recommended that a 'Notice of Refusal to Grant a Planning Permit' be issued.
The amendments most prominently noted a change of address from 70 Camp Street to 31 Houston Street roughly one kilometre away from the intended original site.
Other differences to the previous plan also included reducing the maximum height of each dwelling from 11.83 metres to 9.46m from natural ground level.
However, contrary to the council officer's recommendations which read the overall height of each building "must not exceed 9.0 metres above existing natural ground level", councillors voted for the amended proposal.
Hepburn Shire Council mayor Cr Tim Drylie, deputy mayor Cr Jen Bray and Cr Tessa Halliday voted for the motion while Cr Don Henderson and Cr Juliet Simpson voted against.
Cr Brian Hood did not vote on the matter and Cr Lesley Hewitt removed herself from the council's meeting due to a personal conflict of interest on the plans which resulted in 3-3 tied vote.
Cr Drylie had the final casting vote and voted again for the amended plans.
Cr Bray said the council "had been fully briefed" on the plan's changes and the objections to the previous proposal which was refused due to the impact the accommodations would have on the area's Cornish Hill Precinct had been "greatly reduced".
"I have had a look around the Lake (Lake Daylesford) myself and I've had a look at the potential impact of the visuals on the skyline and it is a much better application than the original," she said.
Cr Henderson said he appreciated the fact the applicant recognised the 'sky barrels' were "not fitting" but he could not "for the life of [him] support [it]".
"Putting aside whether some shacks on sticks are acceptable I don't think that they're acceptable at any landscape," he said.
One resident, who objected the council's decision, said he remained "mystified" as to how the revised plan which "was so different to the original application had not triggered a need for a new application".
"The residents of Daylesford have been confused by the location of where the development is and that's been highlighted by the change in address," he said.
He also said he was disappointed in the council for not releasing the revised heritage report which supported the changes to the public.
"I think that's a really poor performance by the council as a whole," he said.
He also said the term of the each site being referred to as 'shacks' in the planning documents were misleading as it tried to evoke a "romantic similarity to the historic and valued mining cottages in the (Cornish Hill) precinct".
Daylesford and District Historical Society member Dr Leanne Howard said the amended changes would obscure the scenic and "extremely important" views of Cornish Hill.
"In the context of the 'sky barrels' there has been little avenue or opportunity for local history or heritage expertise and voices to contribute to this issue which is of great importance to the local community," Dr Howard said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
