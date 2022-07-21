There's only one game - a home clash against Lake Wendouree - that you would bank on Sebastopol to win in what is a nail-biting final stretch. The Burra can set the tone this weekend with a win on the road against Bacchus Marsh that would give them some breathing room. With both Sebastopol and Bacchus Marsh having a bye next weekend, it would be a four-point gap that would remain intact as well. Two of the top-four sides in the final three weeks shapes as a blockbuster finish for the 2019 grand finalists.