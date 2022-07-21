Five rounds, six spots, seven contenders.
It's an equation bound to leave one heartbroken as the season's climax fast approaches.
The top three sit well clear, Melton leading the way, suffering a lone loss to enjoy its 12-point safety net.
East Point and Ballarat can't be separated; both one win clear of the chaos unfolding below them.
Four clubs share 28 points, seemingly fighting for three finals spots.
So, who'll miss out?
It's a rocky home straight for last season's minor premiers, starting with a clash against second-placed East Point. The Roosters' superior percentage should help them, though, with even a loss this weekend likely to keep them in top six. The fact they've also already had the bye and won't drop points is also a massive boost given they play four top-six sides in their run home, two of which they lost to earlier in the year.
There's only one game - a home clash against Lake Wendouree - that you would bank on Sebastopol to win in what is a nail-biting final stretch. The Burra can set the tone this weekend with a win on the road against Bacchus Marsh that would give them some breathing room. With both Sebastopol and Bacchus Marsh having a bye next weekend, it would be a four-point gap that would remain intact as well. Two of the top-four sides in the final three weeks shapes as a blockbuster finish for the 2019 grand finalists.
Sitting sixth, the Devils have little chance, if any, to make a mistake. Helping Dan Jordan's side is an easier home clash this weekend against an opponent, Redan, it beat by 55 points earlier in the year. A trip to play Bacchus Marsh in a fortnight's time looms as the Devils' most important game of the season. Earning four points there will be vital given Darley will have the bye the following weekend while its closest rival, Bacchus Marsh, will host the bottom-half Redan.
The Cobras' form has peaked at the right time, winning four of their five past games with the loss to table-topper Melton still a valiant performance. A win against Sebastopol this weekend would propel them into the six at an important time with the bye, and with it no points, looking next. Of its rivals, Bacchus Marsh has the easiest final two games playing two sides below it on the ladder that it both beat comfortably earlier.
at Maddingley Park, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 10, 2022 - Bacchus Marsh 10.7 (67) d Sebastopol 6.9 (45)
COBRAS (7th, 7-5): It's a mini-final for the Cobras, who have the chance to move into the top six with a win. Daniel Burton was the difference in the reverse fixture, winning 52 hit outs, but with the star ruck expected to miss again, someone else will have to step up.
BURRA (5th, 7-5): Sebastopol has bad memories of the last time it played the Cobras, losing both the game and rucks James Richards (broken arm) and Dean Robertson (ACL) to injury. Forward Luke Kiel returned from a three-month layoff last week with three goals and will be an important figure against an in-form Bacchus Marsh defence.
PREDICTION: Bacchus Marsh
at Darley Park, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 6, 2022 - Darley 20.13 (133) d Redan 10.18 (78)
DEVILS (6th, 7-5): The Devils will hopeful of better conditions after being forced to park their run-and-carry game in a gusty win last weekend. Dylan Landt has been in excellent form, averaging 39 disposals across his past three games, and Darley will hopeful Essendon's VFL side doesn't come calling.
LIONS (8th, 4-8): It really is last-chance saloon for Redan. Lose this one and its very slim finals hopes become extinct. The Lions matched up well against the Devils for three-quarters in the reverse fixture but make the trip down the highway on a four-match losing streak.
PREDICTION: Darley
at Eastern Oval, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 4, 2022 - North Ballarat 12.7 (79) d East Point 7.10 (52)
ROOS (2nd, 8-4): A win would go a long way to sewing up East Point's finals berth. Midfield star Matt Johnston was kept quiet last weekend but the promising signs for the Roos were the number of contributors who stood up. A complete performance will be required against the red-hot Roosters.
ROOSTERS (4th, 7-4): The big selection question lingering for the Roosters is whether utility Sam Glover will be free to step out for his boyhood club with Collingwood's VFL team having the bye. Glover was the difference in the round four win over the Roos, kicking four goals and racking up 23 disposals.
PREDICTION: East Point
at CE Brown Reserve, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 8, 2022 - Ballarat 7.12 (54) d Lake Wendouree 6.5 (41)
LAKERS (11th, 1-10): The Lakers will be buoyed by their previous showing against the Swans, coming within a kick of a win in atrocious conditions. Jack Fitzpatrick's side will relish the chance to be a disruptor for others and against a similarly-young opponent Lake Wendouree is every chance to spring an upset.
SWANS (3rd, 8-4): The past few weeks have shown some warning signs for the Swans, who have let big leads slip in in the final quarter. Ballarat is still chasing an elusive four-quarter performance and has a golden opportunity to find it before time runs out.
PREDICTION: Ballarat
at MacPherson Park, Saturday at 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 1, 2022 - Melton 21.14 (140) d Melton South 9.6 (60)
BLOODS (1st, 11-1): A first loss of the season last weekend could be the best thing for the Bloods, reminding them they need to be at their best every game. The wind ruined Melton's ball movement against the Roosters, so a crosstown rivalry might be the best time to test the waters with a new game plan.
PANTHERS (9th, 3-9): It's all about pride for Melton South. The Panthers haven't beaten their neighbours in five years but have shown in recent weeks their best could topple the ladder-leader. This might be the visitors' best chance to strike.
PREDICTION: Melton
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
