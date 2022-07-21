The Ballarat community are rallying around twelve organisations who will support disadvantaged residents as part of the Ballarat Foundation's annual community impact grants.
Money raised through fundraising like Dancing With Our Stars means the foundation is able to give over $70,000 in grants to a number of projects including Ballarat Basketball employment training and the Aboriginal Literacy Foundation.
Ballarat Basketball has been given $7290 as part of the Wendouree-Delacombe Sub Fund grants.
Former operations manager Mark Valentine said they will be working with Phoenix college to train year nine students to umpire games.
"It gives these kids some employment, because they will be paid to be an umpire," he said.
"If they happen to coach a team then they are gaining valuable volunteer experience so it builds up their resume and they can become employable in the wider scope."
Mr Valentine said there was room from the program to grow over the years so students can continue to work in the space and move on to become court supervisors.
"They are organising the competitions, maintaining records and developing administration skills at the same time," he said.
"Our hope is that we roll a group of students over each year.
"By the time the kids are in year 10 they have more experience and they can move up the ladder and take on more responsibilities."
Mr Valentine said like other sports basketball has also felt the pressure COVID-19 has put on the volunteer landscape.
"There are gaps throughout the program and these kids within Phoenix College would be welcomed into our broader programs," he said.
"If that is how they want to take it and if they really want to progress with it, they can."
Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales said this annual program could not have happened without the support from the Ballarat community.
"All of the fundraising activities that we do is focused on reducing disadvantage in Ballarat," he said.
"This is really the outcome of the Ballarat community supporting great outcomes."
Mr Eales said this year's grants are a mixture of long standing programs and new initiatives.
An example of a long standing project would be Uniting's Breezeway Meals Program this year supported with $15,000 from The Courier Charity Fund which is managed by the Ballarat Foundation.
"We are really proud to support them again, because what we are hearing from Breezeway is that the number of people that require access to emergency food relief has gone through the roof," Mr Eales said.
The Aboriginal Literacy Foundation is another program to receive grant money from the Ballarat Foundation.
It will be using $7500 to run catch up sessions for primary school children behind in literacy skills after COVID-19 lockdowns.
"We have qualified teachers to come in and conduct tutoring sessions after school," representative Christine Beswick said.
"One of the things that society doesn't realise is that a lot of the kids come from illiterate homes so that they do not grow up being read stories and they do not grow up with that language skill," she said.
"When they get to school they are often behind already, so we are just doing what we can to close the gap and provide opportunities for those kids."
