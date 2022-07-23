The Courier

Ballarat's Jimmy Jones and his family are helping raise awareness of Fragile X syndrome

MS
By Michelle Smith
July 23 2022 - 7:00am
AWARENESS: Jimmy Jones, with mother Sarah, has Fragile X - the most common form of inherited autism. Picture: Luke Hemer.

Ballarat landmarks lit up orange on Friday to help raise awareness of Fragile X syndrome - the leading cause of inherited intellectual disability.

