THERE'S not much that gets by umpire Gary Greville, who will this weekend officiate four football matches, including his 1000th career game in a masters clash Russell Square.
Having debuted in 1977, Greville has seen the best and worst the game of Australian Rules has to offer, but his passion has never wavered.
Battling through injuries including both his knees and a broken foot, there's been plenty of times he has been told to give the game away.
But each weekend he keeps rolling out, having spent 40 years with the Ballarat Football Umpires and now working as a club umpire for Daylesford and for masters football.
"I played football for the juniors but I was a bit too small so my dad talked me into taking up umpiring," he said.
"I always wanted to play and represent Ballarat in as many sports as I could at the top level, so the umpiring helped me achieve that.
"I started in 1977 and after three games went to Ballarat seniors on the boundary. In my first game, I nearly got knocked out because I went in to break up a fight and a guy through his elbow back and nearly knocked me out.
"I'll never forget the goal umpire Bill Gillard came in and started belting the guy on his head with his flag sticks."
After damaging his left knee in just his second year, he said the doctors told him he would never run again, but Greville was determined to prove them wrong.
"I went down to Dana Street and ran up the hill. I kept going at it until I could sprint up the hill 20 times and the knee has got me through 46 years since. My right knee I've had a reco, but my left knee has continued to get me through."
Over the 1000 games, Greville has seen plenty of extraordinary feats, but one game sticks out.
"I remember back in the 80s doing a game that was essentially a nothing game. It was a bottom of the ladder Longerenong Agricultural College versus Goroke," he said.
"Anyway, Longerenong were 10 goals down at three-quarter time and the first three centre bounce the little rover, got the ball, they kicked goals. They ended up kicking 15 goals in 17 minutes."
At 65, there's no sign of the umpire hanging up the whistle either, still with a burning passion to continue in the sport.
"I'm feeling absolutely sensational," he said. "I'm still jumping out of my skin, I've never had a drink or a smoke so I feel terrific.
"Sport's been my life, it's been a passion of my life. To me, it's a great achievement to know that I have been able to keep on going, doing what I love."
