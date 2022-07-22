The Courier

Gary Greville about to umpire in his 1000th game of footy

Updated July 22 2022 - 8:10am, first published 4:00am
STILL RUNNING: Gary Greville will umpire his 1000th game of football this weekend. Picture: Adam Trafford

THERE'S not much that gets by umpire Gary Greville, who will this weekend officiate four football matches, including his 1000th career game in a masters clash Russell Square.

