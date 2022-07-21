Ballarat police are appealing for information from the public in helping locate a missing teenager.
14-year-old Taylah was last seen at the Ballarat Railway Station just after 4pm on Saturday, July 16.
Police believe Taylah may be in the Morwell area and there are concerns for Taylah because of her age.
Anyone with information where Taylah may be is urged to contact Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
