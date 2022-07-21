A mouth-watering derby clash between Rokewood-Corindhap and Skipton headlines a big round in the Central Highlands Football League.
In the Ballarat Football Netball League, an influential match between Bacchus Marsh and Sebastopol awaits with the Cobras presented the chance to move into the top six with a win.
Matt Currill and David Brehaut discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
Watch below.
