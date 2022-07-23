Koalas are disappearing on Mt Buninyong. It's a sign of a bigger issue

I have lived on Mt Buninyong for 34 years and have noticed a steep decline in koala sightings in recent years.
Having listened to the damning recently published State of the Environment report, I ask that all community members who care for our unique wildlife write to their MP and ask for action on strengthening the environment laws.
Australia has lost more mammal species to extinction than any other continent. Together we can force the changes needed to turn this around.
It is disappointing to continually see "logging" and deforestation linked together.
Ms Osborne conflates Victoria's modest, sustainable, and highly regulated native forest industry with land clearing and habitat loss.
The UN's IPCC defines deforestation as the permanent conversion to non-forest land - that excludes native forestry because harvested areas become regenerated forests.
Many studies have shown that the biggest threat to native wildlife are invasive species and bushfires - not native timber harvesting.
Research, published in the journal 'Diversity and Distributions' and supported by the Threatened Species Recovery Hub, shows that every year, cats and foxes kill nearly 3 billion mammals, reptiles, and birds.
Feral cats alone have directly contributed to the extinction of 27 native species.
Meanwhile, harvesting of our multiple use forests has not been linked to one single species' extinction.
The research also confirms what a CSIRO report released late last year found: invasive species are the greatest threat facing Australia's native wildlife.
Here in Australia and even internationally, people were appalled at 3 billion native animals killed in the 2019-20 bushfires.
Yet each year foxes and cats kill nearly as many without any concern raised by environmental groups who continue to point the finger at, and focus their collective efforts to stop, native forestry.
If this effort was turned towards feral cats and foxes, we might well arrest the continued decline of our native animals.
And therein lies our challenge to environmental groups and environmental activists alike.
Deb Kerr, CEO Victorian Forest Products Association
