The Courier
Opinion

Letter to the editor: Koalas are disappearing on Mt Buninyong. It's a sign of a bigger issue

By Deb Kerr
July 23 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koalas are disappearing on Mt Buninyong. It's a sign of a bigger issue

I have lived on Mt Buninyong for 34 years and have noticed a steep decline in koala sightings in recent years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.