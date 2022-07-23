"I don't dodge anything - you know, I don't think about it, I think about what I can do to help people who are less fortunate, I had a chequered career in the police, I've never been interviewed to be a thief or anything dishonest, I am a fairly, well, hotheaded, I've been charged with assault after a brawl - there were two of us and eight of them, they attacked us and I knocked out one and split a lip," he said.

