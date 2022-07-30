"Look at it, it's falling apart."
We're standing underneath the grand arch of the Ballarat train station, which has a giant 1862 on the wall.
Advertisement
Gaps along the edging and facade can be seen pretty clearly, indicating they've fallen off and are yet to be replaced.
Then there's minor things, like rubbish strewn between the tracks, and patches of grass growing in gutters.
Accompanied by heritage advocates Gerald Jenzen and John Barnes, president and secretary of Save Our Station, The Courier checked out the station in great detail as part of a push to get it sorted out.
What does that mean? Disability access, for a start - anyone with mobility issues or pushing a pram or even a heavy suitcase that can't go over the beautiful wooden bridge between the platforms needs to go all the way out of the station to Lydiard Street and hope the pedestrian gates don't close at the level crossing.
It's also the lack of a plan for the space, after the massive station precinct redevelopment brought a new multi-level car park, hotel, events space, and hospitality venue to the northern side.
But fundamentally, there's bits falling off the roof.
Our tour took us past the columns at the grand southern entrance, supporting the clocktower, where bits of concrete were missing and presumed fallen - "crumbling away", Mr Jenzen noted.
There are the water-logged fire extinguisher cabinets and blocked plumbing on the platforms, which are uneven and present a large step up to the trains when they arrive.
There are the empty rooms, inside and out, including the former dining hall and three-bedroom (and sitting room) stationmaster's residence on the southern side, and waiting rooms and bike sheds on the northern side.
It begs the question, even after the millions spent on the new precinct buildings - is the Ballarat station, in all its heritage glory, still fit for purpose as a major city's commuter hub?
As an example, look at the new local bus interchange, which Mr Jenzen and Mr Barnes say is set too far away from the station entrance across a wind-swept concrete plaza.
Advertisement
The state government, which opened the interchange in December, said the position of bus shelters is to maintain a clear line of sight to the station's facade from Railway Parade and Nolan Street, as per heritage requirements.
"For a climate like Ballarat's, it's not particularly well thought-through," Mr Barnes said wryly.
"We pointed out to them there was inadequate shelter - someone from Melbourne must have designed it," Mr Jenzen added.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
To fix the station properly would cost millions of dollars, they add, far more than the $100,000 the Department of Transport has spent on disability access upgrades to toilet doors and tactile markings.
It would mean building a way to get between the platforms, either above or below ground, done in a way that doesn't detract from the building's heritage significance.
It can be done - look at Ballan station, which may have its detractors, but is now fully accessible - and both Save Our Station and the City of Ballarat support Grampians Disability Advocacy's push for an upgrade, particularly with the 2026 Commonwealth Games approaching.
According to the Department of Transport, the station is regularly inspected and remains structurally sound and safe for passengers and services, while "maintenance works" are taking place to remove some piece of timber "in preparation for future rectification works".
A Conservation Management Plan is also in the works, in conjunction with the ongoing Lydiard Street level crossing project for its heritage planning requirements - that'll need to be done before January.
Advertisement
Speaking in Ballarat last week, Premier Daniel Andrews said he'll have "more to say", pivoting from a question about the station building itself to spruik the Goods Shed.
"It's a project we've been working on for some time, we know it's a significant investment with more work to be done," he said.
"Is that work complete and will there never again be work done there? Of course there'll be more work done there."
Save Our Station called out the "indifference and contempt for Ballarat commuters" and its heritage in response.
Advertisement
"They have spent $550m on upgrading the Melbourne to Ararat line over the past six years, and managed to overlook the biggest regional station, serving the biggest regional population," Mr Jenzen said in a statement after our tour.
"Ballarat Station needs money. At least $50 million, and maybe up to $100 million immediately, and on-going funds for maintenance, which is currently woefully inadequate.
"The long out-of-date explanatory signs and bunting are testament to their indifference to the precinct and the people.
"They may walk around with their eyes closed. The people of Ballarat do not."
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.