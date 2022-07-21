Central investment opportunity | Commercial property

Colliers, alongside Burgess Rawson, is pleased to present this sensational Ballarat CBD investment opportunity, located opposite Coles and Woolworths returning a net income of $114,395 pa + GST.
The property is currently leased to Nextra Newsagency and holds a secure lease to 2026 with options extending to 2036. The successful business has operated onsite for more than 34 years and is located in the popular Bridge Mall Shopping Centre.
The site comprises approximately 748 square metres of building area across its two levels, presenting as an exceptional open retail space with checkout counters positioned at both ends of the building on the ground floor. On the first floor are further staff amenities, a large storage area and office space overlooking Bridge Mall.
The property features dual frontage exposure to Little Bridge Street and Bridge Mall, generating exceptional passing foot traffic from the surrounding major stores and businesses in the area.
