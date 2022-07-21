The Courier

68-70 Bridge Mall, Ballarat Central | Fantastic investment opportunity

By Commercial Property
Updated July 22 2022 - 12:13am, first published July 21 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central investment opportunity | Commercial property
  • 68-70 Bridge Mall, Ballarat Central
  • 554 square metres
  • Auction: August 3 at 10.30am, River Room, Crown Casino, Melbourne
  • Agency: Colliers International
  • Agent: Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers, alongside Burgess Rawson, is pleased to present this sensational Ballarat CBD investment opportunity, located opposite Coles and Woolworths returning a net income of $114,395 pa + GST.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.