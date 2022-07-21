Contemporary family home in prestigious location | Feature property

Situated in one of Ballarat's most prestigious precincts is this high-end contemporary family home well equipped for living and entertaining.
Advertisement
On a block of approximately 725 square metres, it has four bedrooms, two living areas, a study, two bathrooms, a powder room, a double lock-up garage, expansive outdoor living/decking area and a secure yard.
High ceilings and atrium windows make this home feel open and light-filled. The study is conveniently next to the main bedroom, which has an ensuite, walk-in robe and split system. The other three bedrooms can be closed off from the living space and all have built-in robes.
A large formal lounge with a feature gas flame heater provides ambience and warmth. The property opens onto decking and a garden from the massive open plan kitchen/living area, while the powder room services the lounge and decking when entertaining.
The kitchen has a cascading stone island bench, breakfast bar, stainless-steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and plenty of storage and equipment cavities.
The room has a large AC system that services the house and there is underfloor slab heating to ensure constant comfort during the cold months. Coupled with double glazing and a 4kW solar system, this is a comfortable and efficient home.
With Victoria Park across the street, Lake Wendouree and some of Victoria's finest schools a short walk away. Ballarat Clarendon College, St Patricks College, Loreto College, Ballarat High School, Newington Primary School and Pleasant Street Primary School are all within a one kilometre radius.
Close by is also the Ballarat Golf Club, the driving range, Ballarat Aquatic Centre, the City Oval, rowing clubs and the Ballarat Yacht Club making it perfect for an active lifestyle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.