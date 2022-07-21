The Courier

21C Russell Street, Newington | Contemporary family home in prestigious location

By Feature Property
Updated July 22 2022 - 12:21am, first published July 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contemporary family home in prestigious location | Feature property
  • 21C Russell Street, Newington
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $1.5 million - $1.6 million
  • Agency: Barry Plant
  • Agent: Josh Coull on 0438 492 531
  • Inspect: July 23, 10am - 10.30am and 2pm - 2.30pm

Situated in one of Ballarat's most prestigious precincts is this high-end contemporary family home well equipped for living and entertaining.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.