The Courier

Hepburn Shire Council remains undecided on Glenlyon building proposal

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
July 23 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DELAYED: Proposed plans for a building and a vineyard at 106 Torpys Lane, Glenlyon has once again been delayed as the Hepburn Shire Council voted to defer making a decision on the matter at Tuesday's meeting. Picture: Adam Trafford.

A family's bid to create a home in Glenlyon has again been delayed as the Hepburn Shire Council voted to defer making a decision on the matter at Tuesday's meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.