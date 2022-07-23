A family's bid to create a home in Glenlyon has again been delayed as the Hepburn Shire Council voted to defer making a decision on the matter at Tuesday's meeting.
The initial plan, which put forth a proposal to construct a three bedroom dwelling with a 284 square metres floor area and an accompanying vineyard, was first granted a valid planning permit in July 2016.
At the time of advertising, the application received 19 objections due to environmental concerns, the detrimental impact the building would have on nearby Kangaroo Creek, over development issues as well as traffic concerns.
Last year the applicant put forth an amended plan to the council in April 2021.
These changes included repositioning the dwelling to east of the approved building location, a reduction in the floor plan to 218 square metres as well as a reduction in the building's height from 4.8 to 4.45 metres from the top of the wall and 3.45m for the roof.
However, the application was withdrawn in June and resubmitted four months later in October.
The outcome of the plan was then further delayed due to the pandemic which resulted in the applicant submitting an appeal to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) due to the council's failure to determine the application within the prescribed time.
While the council is no longer able to make a formal decision on the planning application at it is matter to be heard by VCAT in November, the council is required to inform VCAT of its position prior to the hearing.
A council officer's recommendations said, had the application not been appealed to VCAT the council would have "approved the application to amend the permit for land subject to amended conditions".
These changes included ensuring the building's wastewater disposal area was located at least: 100m from Kangaroo Creek and any other waterways, 40m from any drainage lines, 60m from any dams, and 20m from any bores. The wastewater area also needed to be planted with "appropriate vegetation to maximise its performance".
Other recommendations outlined no other buildings were to be located within 30m of any waterways.
At the council meeting a vote was carried unanimously to defer making a decision on the amended proposal due to doubts over whether an illegal bore was present at the site.
"I would have been supportive [of the amended plans] but the location of a bore within a wastewater treatment area seems pretty problematic," Cr Brian Hood said.
Similarly, Cr Jen Bray said she would have supported the proposed plan on the condition there was more clarity on existing native vegetation on the site.
She said she would have approved the plan if the dwelling was moved "a sufficient distance away from all native vegetation".
Cr Tessa Halliday said deferring the council's stance would "give (the councillors) more opportunity to do further work to make sure that [they] avoid any native vegetation or removal if possible".
Ms Joseph, a Glenlyon resident who opposed the councillor's recommendations, said the property would pose a severe threat to natural flora and fauna in the area.
"The property opposite has recently been awarded a Trust for Nature Covenant recognising the endangered species on this property including the brush-tailed phascogale, powerful owls and greater sugar gliders," she said.
"The proposed building envelop is within an area of remnant vegetation and the removal of vegetation for the defendable space will have an adverse impact on the biodiversity in the area."
The Courier confirmed with the Trust for Nature's conservation that there was in fact a covenant on Torpys Lane however, due to privacy reasons, the exact location of the property could not be disclosed.
Town Planning and Urban Design consultant Felicity Brown, who spoke on behalf of the proposed property's owners, said the owners had "suffered" due to the delays.
"The house is a two-pod design to cater for the the owners extended family of adult children and grandchildren," Ms Brown said.
"The owners James and Kate are keen to build and just want to enjoy a calm, rural lifestyle with their family."
She also said the site of the home was selected to avoid removing any significant native trees.
However, Ms Brown said some small sapling species and pine regrowth would need to be removed.
"GMW (Goulburn Murray Water), CFA (Country Fire Authority), the North Central CMA (Catchment Management Authority) and the council's engineering department have no objection to the application," she said.
Ms Brown said the owners had already commenced "restorative landscape works" and were working with a "well-regarded ecologist".
"They're also working with a viticulturist to plant grapevines on the sloped areas."
Councillors are set to make a decision on the proposal to present before VCAT on September 20.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
