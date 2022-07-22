A date with last-placed Moonee Ponds on Saturday provides the Sebastopol Vikings with a perfect opportunity to claim the full three points, as the State League 2 North-West side looks to distance itself from the bottom-two relegation zone.
With just four weeks of action remaining, the Vikings boast a four-point gap between them and second-to-last Diamond Valley, which could pick up points against Cragieburn.
A similar result to their last meeting in round eight would be a dream Saturday for the Vikings, who recorded a 4-nil win over Moonee Ponds in May.
While the Vikings' form is not as threatening as it once was, Sebastopol still heads into Saturday's clash off the back of a strong 2-1 win over Cragieburn.
The Vikings recovered from a 1-nil deficit in the 66th minute as Owen Turbitt responded with two goals including the winner in the 90th minute.
It was a win that meant the State League 2 NW standings remain a close battle, as the 10th-placed Vikings can still be relegated but also sit just one game away from seventh place.
The Vikings will be taking it one game at a time, but anything can happen in the later rounds of the season, as seen with some of the recent results around the league like Cragieburn's 1-all draw with unbeaten Westvale.
If Sebastopol can string together its second-consecutive win on Saturday, it will provide some much-needed momentum as the Vikings look to finish their season strong.
Fifth-placed Heidelberg, which the Vikings drew with 3-all in round nine, is the highest-ranked side over the next four weeks for the Vikings.
Match-ups against Point Cook, which sits equal on points with the Vikings, and the seventh-placed Western Eagles round out the Vikings' season.
The Vikings host Moonee Ponds United at 3pm at St Georges Reserve on Saturday in round 19 of the State League 2 North-West season.
VIKINGS' RUN HOME: Moonee Ponds (H), Heidelberg (A), Point Cook (A), Western Eagles (H)
