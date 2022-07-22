The Courier

Sebastopol hosts Moonee Ponds as the State League 2 side hopes for two wins in a row

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 22 2022 - 9:00am
Sebastopol's Ryan Rykers. Picture: Luke Hemer.

A date with last-placed Moonee Ponds on Saturday provides the Sebastopol Vikings with a perfect opportunity to claim the full three points, as the State League 2 North-West side looks to distance itself from the bottom-two relegation zone.

