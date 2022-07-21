Stunning views and a charming home | House of the Week

Unrivalled views, historic charm, modern convenience, and fabulous location - what more could you want? Set on 4.28 hectares of rolling countryside with a beautiful view over the river valley towards Mt Buninyong, this elegant piece of history is filled with modern comforts.
Advertisement
Built by the Learmonth Family at Learmonth in 1905, the classic homestead was moved to Napoleons in 1996. Carefully restored, it is filled with original elements including painted ceiling roses, hallway arches, air vents, stained glass, polished floorboards, timber sash windows, a perfectly proportioned bathroom, and the original hearth for the kitchen fire. The modern lighting is complementary to the period, retaining the character of the era.
With its own private forest, sloping land and a rich, lower dam, the property provides numerous opportunities to retreat. There's plenty of space to stretch out, kick the footy, ride a horse, grow vegetables, have a barbecue, or just doze on the verandah.
With a pitched roof and classic bullnose verandah wrapping around two sides, this is an elegant and inviting house. Dappled light fills the hallway that leads to the heart of the home, where high ceilings and timber floors add grace and warmth to this grand old lady.
An open plan kitchen with built-in pantry, dining, and lounge area offers scope for entertaining. The generous main bedroom has a wood heater, while the family bathroom has a bath, shower, toilet and vanity. The laundry has an additional toilet.
Heating is supplied by a Lopi Liberty wood burner which warms the whole house, and a split system helps maintain a comfortable temperature all year long.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Separated from the main house by a vine-dressed breezeway are two large, modern studios, each with its own split system for ultimate comfort.
The property is a haven for wildlife, including a wide range of local and migratory birds, as well as kangaroos, echidnas, thousands of frogs, and wild ducks. Wherever you look there is something wonderful to see.
Other features of the home include a double garage, two utility sheds and chook sheds, two dams (one with an island), tank and town water, established gardens and fenced veggie gardens.
If you're looking for peace and privacy plus the opportunity to get back in touch with the natural world, this is the home for you. Contact the agency for an inspection.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.