Stunning views and a charming home | House of the Week

446 Scotchmans Lead Road, Napoleons | Stunning views and a charming home

By House of the Week
Updated July 22 2022 - 12:31am, first published July 21 2022 - 11:30pm
Stunning views and a charming home
  • 446 Scotchmans Lead Road, Napoleons
  • Bed 4 | Bath 1 | Carparks 2
  • $1.2 million - $1.3 million
  • Agency: Jellis Craig
  • Agent: Toby Tanis on 0413 842 666
  • Inspect: By appointment

Unrivalled views, historic charm, modern convenience, and fabulous location - what more could you want? Set on 4.28 hectares of rolling countryside with a beautiful view over the river valley towards Mt Buninyong, this elegant piece of history is filled with modern comforts.

