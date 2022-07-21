Stunning views and a charming home | House of the Week

Built by the Learmonth Family at Learmonth in 1905, the classic homestead was moved to Napoleons in 1996. Carefully restored, it is filled with original elements including painted ceiling roses, hallway arches, air vents, stained glass, polished floorboards, timber sash windows, a perfectly proportioned bathroom, and the original hearth for the kitchen fire. The modern lighting is complementary to the period, retaining the character of the era.