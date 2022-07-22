There is a possibility that Ballarat City FC finds itself back in the NPL3 relegation zone after Saturday's match-up against Melbourne Victory, which preludes an incredibly challenging run home for the 10th-placed side.
City FC remains locked in a two-way scrap with Springvale to avoid the bottom-two relegation zone, but an unappealing goal differential for City FC means the White Eagles can jump City FC with a draw against Geelong.
Advertisement
City FC only managed to pick up one point from its Preston match-up when it faced this stretch earlier in the season.
If results like that were to happen again, it is more than likely that City FC would find itself ending the season in the relegation zone however, the top teams do not appear as damaging as they once were this season.
Third-placed Melbourne Victory heads into Saturday's clash on a three-game winless streak, including a shock 2-all draw to Doveton and a near-miss against Springvale.
Western United, which City FC plays after its Melbourne Victory clash, suffered a 2-nil loss to Springvale in one of the biggest upsets of the season, showing that all of a sudden anyone can beat anyone in NPL3.
For now, City FC can only focus on Saturday's Melbourne Victory match-up, but despite a tough stretch ahead, there is plenty to be excited about to end the season.
City FC hosts Melbourne Victory at 3pm at the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.