The Courier

Ballarat City FC remains confident ahead of tough stretch to end the NPL3 season

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 22 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat City FC's Lachlan Wright. Picture: Adam Trafford.

There is a possibility that Ballarat City FC finds itself back in the NPL3 relegation zone after Saturday's match-up against Melbourne Victory, which preludes an incredibly challenging run home for the 10th-placed side.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.