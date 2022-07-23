Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | July 23-24

Another huge weekend of local sport is upon us and The Courier has been out and about covering the many local games around the region.
Our photographers covered the Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football Netball League including the CHFNL's Rokewood-Corindhap and Skipton clash in Rokewood and the BFNL's East Ballarat and North Ballarat's match at Eastern Oval and Lake Wendouree's home game against Ballarat.
Advertisement
Ballarat City FC's NPL3 clash with Melbourne Victory at Morshead Park was also among the action captured.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.