Peter Swaddle has found a home in Ballarat's art community.
Mr Swaddle's exhibition Where the Rivers Run opens on Saturday July 23 and is centered around the theme of water.
"I felt it was such a great subject because water is important to life, it has been since the dawn of time, it is a subject that you really could paint forever."
Mr Swaddle primarily works with acrylic paint on canvas, most of his work is abstract although he sometimes "paints quirky people and animals".
"The abstract style brings a bit of mystery," Mr Swaddle said.
"I like mystery in my paintings partly because then people can see for themselves what they think.
"Quite often they [the audience] will see things in the paintings that were never intended."
After moving to Ballarat 18 months ago, Mr Swaddle said he "could not talk enough about the support he had here in Ballarat" and said he looks forward to meeting more people.
