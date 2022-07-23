The Courier

Peter Swaddle's exhibition Where the Rivers Run in the Art Space

NW
By Nieve Walton
July 23 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ABSTRACT CREATIONS: Peter Swaddle, pictured with dog Archie, with will open his new exhibition Where the Rivers Run in the Ballarat Art Space. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Peter Swaddle has found a home in Ballarat's art community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.