The plight of those behind a beloved Ballarat small business is a story of injustice and loss, but also one of decency, perseverance, and hope.
An insight into the recent trials, tribulations, and determination of Marg and Noel Stewart, the proprietors of the 33-year-old Stewart's Bakery in Mount Clear, can be gained from inspecting the premises itself.
The front door bears a simple, but well-presented, sign. The sign declares the shop is shut. It has been this way since early January. There is reference to extensive damage caused by a fire.
Beyond the door, in the structure's interior, is a distinct scene.
There have not been too many people who have been inside Stewart's Bakery since the fateful day over seven months ago and for good reason.
The sight beheld is confronting.
The shop itself is a burnt-out husk of what was once a vibrant place of sweet and savoury treats, of colours and the pleasant aroma of freshly-baked goods.
There is no ceiling, just damaged insulation and pipes.
The once-white tiles are charred and darkened.
There is no power. Mr Stewart is able to muster a chuckle when he announces he will turn on the 'light switch'; he pulls on cords to lift the blinds adorning the front windows.
However, the sign posted on the front door also contains a glimmer of a dream.
There is an optimistic statement on reopening as soon as possible and welcoming back valued customers.
The messages are attributed to 'Noel, Marg, and staff', an illustration of the camaraderie which exists between employers and employees.
Mr and Mrs Stewart continue to be unable to contain their emotions when reflecting on the disaster which hit their business on January 8 and what the shop means to them.
"This is our life," Mr Stewart said, barely able to articulate his feelings such has been the gravity of events.
"It's just devastating. It's just terrible," Mrs Stewart added.
"It's just so hard. It's our heart and soul; we've put everything into it. Our children don't know any different. Our eldest girl was 5 when we opened.
"Now we stand here today... It's heartbreaking.
"It's something you wouldn't wish anyone to go through."
The events of the fateful January night remain clear in the couple's collective memory.
"Sam the manager heard the sirens and her daughter saw it on Facebook," Mrs Stewart recalled.
"She came down here and of course she couldn't get in.
"She said to the police, 'I work at the bakery'. They said, 'You better ring your boss'."
Despite being delivered the news by their loyal lieutenant, Mr and Mrs Stewart were not anticipating a travesty of such magnitude.
"We didn't expect it to be as bad," Mrs Stewart said.
"We expected a fire, not an explosion. We got here; there were people everywhere. We couldn't believe it."
The bakery's passionate and committed staff have also had to carry the burden caused by the fire.
"They're still finding it hard mentally," Mrs Stewart said, displaying her motherly nature.
"They don't get up each morning to go to work; they've been getting up for years and years and years."
Then there are the three Stewart adult children.
"They are emotionally involved," Mrs Stewart said.
"They always have been."
This is not the first instance of extreme misfortune which has affected Mr and Mrs Stewart with the horrendous death of their young son, Dominic, many years ago.
"Life hasn't been easy," Mr Stewart said.
"A month before we opened (in 1989), we lost our little six year-old boy."
Mrs Stewart continues to have vivid memories of the shocking episode.
"He was fine," she recounted.
"He went to school as normal. He was in grade one.
"I picked him up because he had been vomiting.
"I took him home; he wasn't very responsive. I took him to the doctor and he was diagnosed with meningitis.
"We went to the Royal Children's Hospital and turned off the life support machine a day later."
Four weeks prior to the bakery first welcoming the masses, Mr and Mrs Stewart faced a dilemma not of their own making.
"When it happened we thought, 'What can we do? Can we go on?'" Mrs Stewart said.
"Not opening wasn't going to bring him back."
"We went on and successfully opened up in April.
"You never get over the death of a child, but you learn how to cope with it. (The bakery) certainly helped us get through."
"It's probably why we've buried ourselves in here for thirty-odd years," Mr Stewart reasoned.
Following the January fire, the Stewarts have come across multiple obstacles in the quest to re-establish their pastry parlour.
"For the first four or five months, there were things which were happening all the time, but it happened very slowly. There was always something (like the demolition)," Mrs Stewart said.
"There was a lot of insurance issues; we had to do a lot."
The initial estimate of the rebuild was six months. That time has come and gone and there is much more to be done.
"Now, we have to start the process with the builders," Mrs Stewart said.
"Since this was built 33 years ago, these walls now have to have firewalls.
"We used to be allowed to have a suspended ceiling; now it has to be plastered."
"The body corporate has to do its part of the building which is the roof (as well as the ceiling and the walls)," Mr Stewart noted.
"The whole roof comes off; that's the main thing we're waiting for."
Once the roof is replaced, the site can be handed over to Stewarts for the refit. They are eagerly awaiting an impending meeting with the builders, the body corporate, an insurance broker, and an insurance assessor, the latter two both from Melbourne.
Patience is a virtue which the Stewarts have had to embrace, although a degree of frustration in the entire process is becoming apparent.
"We understand people's hands are tied; we do understand what they have to go through," Mrs Stewart acknowledged.
"But surely, it shouldn't have taken this long?"
The Ballarat institution, providing delectable treats to generations of residents, first opened in 1989.
Marg was 31; Noel was 29.
The former giggles when reflecting on their courtship, boasting the younger man needed the influence of a good woman.
Mr Stewart was a qualified pastry cook. His places of employment included Pope's Cakes in Lydiard Street and the University of Ballarat.
A rare opportunity then presented itself.
"In 1986, we applied for this shop," Mrs Stewart fondly remembered.
"This was just a swamp. Midvale (Shopping Centre) didn't exist.
"We came out one day and sat on the hill to see how much traffic was here and to see if it was worthwhile opening."
Stewart's Bakery was an immediate hit with the locals.
"On April 10 1989, we opened up," Mrs Stewart said.
"The complex was to open on April 12; we wanted to open on the Monday just to get a bit of a feel.
"We were really busy right from the word go.
"The people in this area were just waiting for something to come."
The successful enterprise allowed the Stewarts' children to be educated.
The eldest child, Stacey, attended Damascus College.
"She could walk back here to me and she would come here to work," Mrs Stewart said with a twinkle in her eye.
Son Isaac attended St Patrick's College, while the couple's second daughter, Victoria, was enrolled at Loreto.
While the parents encouraged the three children to do their own thing in life, they have all contributed to the business.
"They've all got their own trades, their own lives, but they've helped us out when they can," Mrs Stewart said.
The Stewarts have employed many staff over the journey. When people start with the Stewarts, they tend to stay, a ringing endorsement if ever there was one.
"We started off with Noel putting on an apprentice baker-pastry cook and I was working in the shop; I had another girl with me," Mrs Stewart said.
"The (first) girl who worked with us stayed for a couple of years.
"Then she had her first child and came back again. She ended up leaving when her second child was born. The other girl who started with Noel was with us for five or six years.
"We now have 16 staff.
"Sarah Page started here as a little after-school girl. She was 15. About seven years ago, we put her on full-time.
"We have another girl, Amanda Colburne, who works casual. She started when she was 15; she's now 30."
Mr Stewart displays a degree of pride when addressing the business' staff retention.
"One baker has been with us over 20 years," Mr Stewart said.
"I've got another bloke who has been with me 12 years. There are three others who have been here on average five years each.
"It provides them their life, their livelihood".
With invaluable assistance, the Stewarts have been able to continue to financially support their staff. They have even turned pay day into a special occasion.
"We had interruption insurance and, luckily, we've been able to pay the staff," Mr Stewart said.
"All the staff are getting paid until we open."
Reaching out to their workers has been a priority, Mrs Stewart emphasises.
"We have kept engaged with the staff," she said.
"We meet with them once a week (at Midvale). We pay them by cheque! It's old school, but in this case, it's kept everyone engaged.
"We were going to change and put (the wages) into the bank, but we thought we needed to keep in touch," Mrs Stewart said.
"We've even gone out to lunch a few times."
The matriarch and patriarch of the Stewart family have delved deep to move forward.
They are attempting to appreciate what is in the here and now.
"(We've) been trying to keep our minds occupied," Mrs Stewart said of the past months.
"We're trying so hard to stay positive; we really are. We've got to stay positive for (the staff and our family).
"We've been able to spend more time with the family and do things we normally don't do.
"We've been married 41 years; this is the most time we've ever spent together!
"It's quite good; we're finding things out (about each other)!
"We've got four lovely grandchildren. We've been doing some babysitting."
There is also a clear intent to restore the bakery to its former glory.
"A lot of people have been saying, 'You have to do this, you have to do that'," Mrs Stewart said of interested parties' renovation suggestions.
"We cannot change the way Stewart's Bakery was.
"Everything will still be in the same position."
As for the naysayers who have indicated Stewart's Bakery will not return, Mr Stewart wishes to offer a correction.
"There have been a few rumours we're not coming back," Mr Stewart said.
"Well, yes, we are coming back.
"Because of our age, people are saying, 'You're going to retire'.
"No, we've got this to finish."
Marg and Noel Stewart are the types with whom fate should not trifle.
"We survived through COVID. Luckily, with the support of our customers, we survived," Mrs Stewart said.
"Once again, we're confident, we'll get up and going with this."
Mr Stewart remains humble to the core when asked to outline his vision of a grand return.
"I just hope everything goes okay," he said.
"We just want our lives back."
