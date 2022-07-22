The Courier

Anxiety disorder is on the rise in Ballarat's young people, mental health professionals say

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated July 22 2022 - 9:04am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Health region Mental Health and Wellbeing Service operations director Mark Thornett.

New data showing almost a third of young people have suffered anxiety disorders in the pandemic years is no surprise to Ballarat's mental health professionals, who say the numbers have been on the rise here for some time.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.