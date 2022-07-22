New data showing almost a third of young people have suffered anxiety disorders in the pandemic years is no surprise to Ballarat's mental health professionals, who say the numbers have been on the rise here for some time.
"Over the years, we've seen a gradual increase in mental health presentations and mental health issues within the general community, so it's probably a mixture of both," Grampians Health region Mental Health and Wellbeing Service operations director Mark Thornett said.
The data, from the National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing released on Friday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), showed that 31.5 per cent of people aged 16 to 24 years had a 12 month anxiety disorder.
Of those in the age bracket 41.3 per cent of females and 21.4 per cent of males had a 12 month anxiety disorder.
The survey was last conducted in 2007.
Mr Thornett said the pressures on young people had shifted dramatically in the 15 years since, particularly around technology.
"The pace of life is quicker, the demands that are placed on young people are higher, I think there's been a change in the expectations placed on young people in that sense ... to be available 24/7," he said.
Across 2020 and 2021, young people were more plugged in than ever, with time previously in-person at school or university transitioned to online in remote learning environments.
YBallarat Youth and Community Impact manager Larelle Kuzcer said for many young people, these years spent more isolated from their peers could be the root of social anxiety.
"There will be a lot of young people that really struggle to reconnect with employment or education because, you know, anxiety's a beast," she said.
"The longer you're away from something the scarier it becomes so if they have not been in a workplace for a couple of years, or they have not been in an education program face to face for a couple of years, just getting back is going to be such a challenge moving forward."
Social phobia was listed as the most common anxiety disorder for both females and males in the ABS data.
The survey characterises an anxiety disorder as typically involving 'feelings of tension, distress or nervousness' where a person 'may avoid situations they believe cause these feelings, potentially limiting their interactions with the wider world and impacting the way they live'.
Ms Kuzcer said when people talk about mental health they "go straight to acute mental health issues" but before that, elements of wellbeing should be considered as the precursor to mental health issues.
"If young people are connected to peers and have positive attachments and connections, you know, they're protective factors for our mental health so if we experience good wellbeing and we have opportunities to connect by sport and social opportunities or work or whatever it is, that strengthens one's wellbeing," she said.
The YBallarat is one of a number of organisations in the region offering youth social recreation and engagement education programs, including an automotive skills program, which is aimed specifically at young people interested in exploring an automotive career pathway and Re-cranked, a bike recycling program in both primary and secondary schools.
Mr Thornett said youth related services that look at how people get back into education or develop skills they have missed were incredibly important.
"It's not just about whether you can see a doctor and get medication, but it is about, 'do you have stable housing? Have you got education? And have you got connections, support networks?' and things like that that helps people have a healthy life," he said.
"Sometimes people's health will improve purely by having those stronger social connections and I think it is important that those programs are run by a number of youth organisations."
Not only this, Mr Thornett said in looking to the future mental health support for Ballarat's youth, the approach will be much more client led.
"It's about thinking, 'what are the actual services we need for young people,' they're different to people who are a bit older," he said.
"It's thinking about what the disadvantages are for people and trying to address those disadvantages - I know young people feel quite disenfranchised. So it's thinking about how they are included in the conversation around what shapes their life going forward."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available at headspace Ballarat (for 12-25s and parent support) on 5304 4777.
