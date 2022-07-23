A kestrel that flew into a train carriage almost 50 years ago has inspired a life-long love of raptors for photographer David Whelan.
A friend of a friend was in a stationary red rattler - a carriage with openable windows - at Rockbank when the beautiful but fragile bird of prey was captured and found itself in the 13-year-old's care.
Advertisement
Almost 50 years on, the Ballan photographer is about to have his Ballarat and Moorabool images published in an authoritative CSIRO guide to Australia's falcons..
"My passion for this group of birds was ignited in 1976, after I was given permission to help with the release of the kestrel," he said.
"It flew through the window of this old train - and a mate grabbed it.
"I went to the local parks ranger in Bacchus Marsh and asked him what I could do to look after it.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"He could see I was keen to learn about birds of prey - so he rang a falconer who worked with the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife in the mid 1970s.
"Basically the authorities gave me permission to look after this kestrel and release it back into the wild - which you would never be allowed to do now."
Mr Whelan and his friend researched raptor care - and kept a diary along the way.
He was also a big fan of the 1969 film 'Kes' - about a bullied boy who finds relief through his connection with a kestrel - "and hat absolutely cemented my love of raptors and falconry".
His love of photography began a few years earlier, when he began snapping sparrows on a toy plastic camera from age 10.
"I thought it was fun - and taking pictures just grew from there.
"The whole documentary-side of it - and documenting nature - interested me."
He also began looking out for raptors - and identifying their shapes in the sky.
Advertisement
One childhood experience seared into his memory is seeing Wedge Tailed Eagle carcasses strung up along a local fence.
"As I got to know a bit more about birds of prey - and the effects humans were having on them - I became more interested in documenting them," he said.
"Dad (Barry) encouraged my love of raptors.
"I went to a conference with him at Melbourne Uni in 1979 and met a lot of researchers.
"One of them was Dr Stephen Debus, who is a world expert on Australian birds of prey.
Advertisement
"I've been fortunate now to combine my passion into a hobby and a semi-professional pursuit."
The CSIRO will release 'Australian Falcons: Ecology, Behaviour and Conservation' in November - and this will be Dr Debus' sixth book featuring David Whelan's birds..
Almost all were taken in the greater Moorabool-Ballarat area.
In fact, of the six falconidae species in Australia, five are found in our region.
Advertisement
"I was blessed that I didn't have to travel more than half an hour to get the photos I needed."
While Mr Whelan was guarded about exact locations, where raptors can turn up might surprise you.
He has taken photos over shopping centres, housing estates on suburban TV antennae and more.
He has even seen White-Bellied Sea Eagles at Lake Wendouree.
"The first step in appreciating nature is stepping back a little and slowing down from our frenetic and busy lives.
:"This allows us to be aware of nature and our surroundings."
Advertisement
He also has a group of landowners who get in touch, alerting him to new birds - or simply asking for identification.
"I think the rarest bird I ever saw locally was a Brown Cuckoo Dove in the Brisbane Ranges (south of Ballan).
"They usually live between Cape York and Bermagui in southern New South Wales, so it was very outside its range.
"I got out my camera - but it was the one that got away!"
Whelan's work can also be seen on posters around Ballan's main street.
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.