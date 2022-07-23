Although former St Patrick's College principal Peter Casey's health is far from what it once was, his love for the school is as powerful as ever.
In addition, his enviable legacy at the educational institution continues to echo across its immense grounds.
Advertisement
While Dr Casey's ascension to the principalship occurred in 2002, his admiration for the place formed well before he stepped into its hallowed halls.
Indeed, Dr Casey's involvement with St Patrick's was almost inevitable.
"I fell in love with the idea of St Patrick's College a long, long time ago," Dr Casey said, reflecting on the formation of his passion.
"Growing up, I went to school at Christian Brothers schools; I went to a Christian Brothers teachers' college; I taught with the Christian Brothers.
"All the stories of St Patrick's College Ballarat made it out to be a significant place."
However, when Dr Casey surveyed his new surroundings, and what was unfolding within them, early in the millennium, he had cause for concern.
"Walking through the place, it was tired," Dr Casey recalled of the school's physical appearance.
"Walking down the main corridor, I heard four men shouting at classes.
"I thought something's got to change."
When it came to Dr Casey's list of priorities, the preeminent issue was clear.
"Cultural change (was) first," Dr Casey said.
"It had to become a friendly, welcoming place."
Dr Casey remains aware implementing substantial reform is not easy work.
"I tried to win the hearts of the staff; I won some and lost some," he said.
"Stating (my vision) clearly so people could understand where I was coming from, and what I saw was the future (was essential, as was) sticking to my guns on those issues."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
The towering figure continues to be grateful of those who backed him.
"I was very fortunate at the time of my appointment; we had a new deputy, a new daily administrator," Dr Casey said.
"A number of other people moved on, giving us a chance to have a new team coming in.
"They were very, very supportive."
"(Director of development and director of boarding) Mark Waddington was particularly supportive and a driving force."
While the immense architectural changes which occurred under Dr Casey's reign continue to be evident to passers-by and community members, the immensity of less-tangible developments cannot be underestimated.
Advertisement
One of these was having the school reconnect with old scholars.
"The Old Collegians were very strong, but very scattered in their ventures," Dr Casey observed.
"The formal Old Collegians association had a very small membership, but the Old Collegians gathered all around the world in the name of St Patrick's College.
"By going out to the highways and byways, we were telling them the school is there and the school is still theirs and always would be."
Dr Casey wanted to bring back parents into the school's fold, starting at a simple level, such as through running voluntary working bees.
"(We were) reminding them we all belong together in this venture," he said.
Advertisement
In what was an extraordinarily progressive move at the time, the learned leader offered a heartfelt apology to abuse survivors.
"It was there and it needed doing so I did it," Dr Casey said with great certainty.
"It was (progressive), but it went largely unnoticed.
"There was no fanfare for it."
Empathy was a hallmark of Dr Casey's tenure, but he required help from beyond the mortal realm to help him in his mission.
"On a daily basis, I would go to the chapel in the morning to seek God's help and, in the evening, I would go there to ask forgiveness for the people I'd hurt," Dr Casey revealed.
Advertisement
"There are pros and cons for all sorts of decisions and there's fallout.
"There are those who are disaffected and we have to take them into account too."
When asked to outline what he believes to be his greatest impact on the school, Dr Casey's single-mindedness comes to the fore.
"It gives me heartburn when I think of the things I didn't get it done," he said, almost through gritted teeth.
However, Dr Casey does have the capacity to give himself some credit.
Advertisement
"(I was able to) reaffirm St Patrick's College as a good place to be for the boys particularly and the staff."
Peter Casey was born on July 28, 1949, in Sacred Heart Hospital, Moreland.
His own education at St Leo's College, Box Hill, where he was under the influence of a number of notable teachers, was a formative experience for the future educator and school leader.
"I have very positive memories (of St Leo's College)," Dr Casey said.
"It was a demonstration school for the Christian Brothers attached to their teachers' college.
"Therefore, the staffing of the secondary college was very important to them.
Advertisement
"We were blessed with gifted teachers."
When Dr Casey left school, he signed up with the Christian Brothers.
"It meant leaving home and going off and doing a three-year period of training in theology, spirituality, and teacher education," Dr Casey said.
"I took vows as a member of the congregation of Christian Brothers and then went out teaching."
Dr Casey's fate was in the hands of others as the congregation decided where he would be based.
His first teaching appointment was at St Monica's School, Moonee Ponds, a boys' primary school, for 12 months.
Advertisement
"It was quite incredible," Dr Casey said.
"I think I had four lots of identical twins to start with and a class of 47."
Classroom management was not simple, but Dr Casey had a natural - and imposing - trait on his side.
"It was a challenge, (but) I was taller than they were," he said.
Tenures at Trinity Regional College, Brunswick, and St Bernard's College, Essendon, unfolded.
"It was a very multicultural school (and involved) learning the ways of secondary schooling," Dr Casey said of the former.
Advertisement
"I'd made the big time," he said of the latter, a place known for producing many renowned footballers for the Essendon Football Club, including towering ruckmen, the Madden brothers, and 300-gamer, Gary Foulds.
Yet, it was not all the proverbial plain sailing for the strong character who did not compromise on his beliefs.
"They were very turbulent times in the church and society in 1972 and 1973," Dr Casey recalled.
"I had my differences of opinion with headquarters.
"(As a result,) I was moved over night to Warrnambool."
The period in Warrnambool was followed by two years at St Mary's Technical School, Geelong.
Advertisement
"(In Geelong,) it was a whole new experience again," Dr Casey said.
"In the two years there, I was never allowed to take an extra in the woodwork room or the machine shop.
"They didn't trust me.
"I was maths and science!"
In 1978 and 1979, when at St Joseph's College, Geelong, leadership opportunities arose and the roles of sports master and head of the religious education faculty were embraced.
A further move beckoned.
Advertisement
"I left the Christian Brothers at the end of 1979 and took up a position at St Kevin's College, Toorak, where I spent the next six years," Dr Casey said.
"There, I took on growing administrative responsibilities and leadership positions."
The mid-1980s saw Dr Casey take on his first principal role, moving to Kildare College, Traralgon.
"The reason I went for the interview was to get interview experience," Dr Casey said.
"I was more interested in the deputyships on offer at the time, including at St Patrick's College, Ballarat."
A subsequent tenure of 12 years at Catholic College, Wodonga, to be closer to his parents continues to be warmly viewed.
Advertisement
"It was a spectacular time," Mr Casey said.
"There, I identified some of my strengths, which included community building as well as building buildings."
There was a contract on offer to stay at Wodonga, but the chance to fulfil a life-long dream of working at St Patrick's College arose.
"Brother Lawrie Collins, the outgoing (St Patrick's College) principal, told me it was coming on the market which was a little bit of a hint," Dr Casey said.
"I put in for it and was successful in the application.
"I don't think I was employed for the purpose (of being an agent for change).
Advertisement
"They were looking for someone to lead the school and I just happened to be the person who presented the best of those applicants."
The rest, as they say, is history.
Peter Casey's presence continues to linger throughout the St Patrick's College grounds, even though the man himself physically departed the sizable property in 2014.
To those in the know, Dr Casey's impact on the place was astronomical.
To this day, close colleagues and confidants talk passionately about how Dr Casey dragged the school up from the depths of despair.
Respected Ballarat accountant and former school board member Dennis Foley remembers the situation facing the college at the time of Dr Casey's appointment.
Advertisement
"The morale at the college was at a very low ebb as there had been a lot of adverse publicity about bullying claims (and) the buildings were in a very poor state," Mr Foley said.
"The college desperately needed a leader with vision and a passion to get things done."
Long-standing staff member John Richards has little doubt about Dr Casey's credentials and what he brought to the demanding role.
"When Peter came in 2002, it was but a smouldering ruin," Mr Richards said of the school.
"Peter was the kind of headmaster who had a singular view of life and that view was St Patrick's College.
"He knew exactly what his vision was for the school."
Advertisement
According to Mr Richards, Dr Casey went about implementing his vision and did so with aplomb.
"One of his great strengths was his ability to identify the personnel he required to achieve his vision," Mr Richards said.
"He surrounded himself with some eminently capable people.
"Everything seemed to gel at that time."
Current principal, former colleague, and good friend of Dr Casey, Steven O'Connor, supports the notion his mentor harboured noble ambitions.
"Peter sought to lift educational standards from the outset," Mr O'Connor said.
Advertisement
"He led a strong evidence-based approach to the education of the boys at St Patrick's College."
Former deputy headmaster Robert Brennan witnessed the fundamental cultural change brought about by Dr Casey.
"There was nothing drastically wrong, (but) there was a lack of expectations and a lack of pride," Mr Brennan said.
"He brought back the pride in the college.
"The one thing he taught me was if the kids don't have pride in where they're at, then you're going to be flogging a dead horse.
Advertisement
"He was able to instil in the kids they were in a special place.
"He made them feel special."
Mr Richards feels Dr Casey's obvious presence around the school illustrated the headmaster's commitment to it and the people who populated it.
"Every day, he'd walk a lap of the college grounds at about 7am with his dog," Mr Richards said.
"At that time, he'd notice if a branch had fallen down or some graffiti; he'd be the first person to notice it and let the groundsmen know.
"(In addition,) every day, without fail, at about 3.40pm, he'd go for a walk around the grounds (to see) band practice, sport, whatever was going on."
Advertisement
Mr Richards asserts the reintroduction of academic regalia at assemblies and the return of some pomp and circumstance at speech nights were also essential actions of the Casey reign.
"Peter was a great one for formality," Mr Richards said.
"It adds a certain tone to a place."
Mr Richards, himself a past student of St Patrick's College, is quick to point out another idiosyncratic Dr Casey trait crucial to reinvigorating his alma mater: perfectionism.
"Peter had a great eye for detail," Mr Richards said.
"There are certain things you leave to chance, but most things in life come down to good preparation and fine detail is important."
Advertisement
When serving as president of the Old Collegians, Mr Richards experienced Dr Casey's obsessiveness first-hand.
"My very first (Old Collegians) evening, I'd been there, I'd been setting up, the kitchen staff were all organised," Mr Richards said.
"Peter came in; (he said) the tablecloths were of the wrong length.
"From that point on, I learnt to always leave one obvious thing for him to find.
"That would often take the attention from something else that I had perhaps slipped up on!"
Mr Brennan is another fully aware of Dr Casey's fastidious nature.
Advertisement
"Peter was huge on, every time we presented, we presented immaculately, whether that was the staff, his leadership team, the kids," Mr Brennan said.
"A lot of it was the little things. If you take care of the little things, the big things will take care of themselves. His eye for detail was extraordinary.
"He taught me to see everything."
One occasion stands out for Mr Brennan.
"I walked into a hall which we had set up for an assembly," Mr Brennan said.
"Peter said, 'Rob, what's wrong with this setting?' I looked. All the chairs were in rows; they were all set out. What he had picked out was there were mixtures of chair colours. He said, 'Rob, I want all the chairs of the same colour together'.
Advertisement
"The (set-up) was not as pristine as he would have liked."
The devotion to fine presentation had invaluable ramifications, according to Mr Brennan.
"All of a sudden (the students) felt this was a good place; look what it looks like," he said.
Elizabeth Till, who herself served as a deputy under Dr Casey, remains indebted to him for his rare touch.
"I was the only female on leadership when I started," Ms Till said
"He was really supportive of me in whatever I did. He gave me free reign to do what I wanted to do within the realms of my job. He never micromanaged, (but) he was there if I needed him.
Advertisement
"He was a fabulous support.
"He let people shine.
"If you fell over, he'd be there to pick you up and say have another go; how would you do it differently?"
Ms Till always appreciated knowing where she stood when engaging with Dr Casey.
"I used to say to him, 'Peter, I accept your decision, but can you explain to me why so I can learn and for my own growth?'" Ms Till said.
"He would sit down and tell me. He always had the door open and he always took the time to explain. It was a really admirable trait."
Advertisement
Mr Richards feels similarly about Dr Casey's openness.
"If you went to him with a question, he'd give you an answer," Mr Richards said.
"It might not have necessarily been the one you wanted to hear, but you knew where you stood."
The Casey regime brought with it a willingness to improve the school's finances and its physical structure.
Mr Brennan is able to recollect St Patrick's College's fiscal plight two decades ago.
"Financially, the school was in a little bit of a hole," Mr Brennan said.
"It was certainly in need of someone with wherewithal to get it back on track."
Chris Caldow, who joined Dr Casey's leadership team after the headmaster's arrival, was made aware of the challenges faced in the early days of the new tenure.
"Student enrolment was less than 800 when Peter took over," Mr Caldow said, referring to disastrous numbers for a school of St Patrick's College's standing.
The school's decline was also a concern for iconic football coach, Howard Clark.
"Student numbers were down, boarding was being phased out, and the facilities were substandard," Mr Clark said.
Mr Clark feels the external perception of the school was a contributing factor to its gradual demise.
"Within the community, the name of St Patrick's College was quite negative and this was reflected in the declining student population," he said.
Embarking on an extensive construction scheme was part of the reinvigoration strategy.
"Peter was determined to see the students have the best facilities," Mr Foley said.
"The college embarked on a memorable building program that now sees St Patrick's College as being a college of choice and one where the students have the best of everything."
Dr Casey's renowned attention to detail even came to the fore when restoring the school to its former glory.
"The first thing he did was to mend fences, literally," Mr Richards said.
"He rebuilt the brick fence at the front of the college. It was in a pretty sorry state when he had arrived. He thought it was the first thing people saw so he would restore that.
"Then he restored the chapel."
Words once uttered by Dr Casey to Mr Richards reverberate in the latter's ears.
"'By the time I leave, nothing will be the same, John,'" the master stated to the apprentice when the two went on a stroll one day.
The construction of the Wilding Wing for senior students, renovating classrooms and student amenities, and erecting the Old Collegians pavilion overlooking the main oval were other Casey projects.
"If you look at the infrastructure of the school, he left it with buildings," Ms Till said.
"He had a vision for open classrooms, the wood tech centre, the design centre, and the food centre."
Mr O'Connor is one of many beneficiaries of Dr Casey's foresight.
"The fabric of the College is very fine indeed," Mr O'Connor said.
"This reflects Peter's meticulous planning and insistence on the very best for the college community."
Boarding was reintroduced and done so with a degree of urgency.
"The previous administration had erroneously taken a decision to cease boarding at the college," Mr Foley said.
"Fortunately, there was a strong band of boarding supporters who worked tirelessly to ensure that the decision to end boarding was reversed."
The importance of providing educational opportunities to those from remote locales was not to be underestimated.
"Peter immediately went about liaising with the college community, particularly the boarding community, about the level of interest in, and demand for boarding, at the college," Mr O'Connor said.
Dr Casey looked to new catchment areas in his quest to re-establish his pride and joy.
"Peter built relationships quite strategically," Mr Clark said.
"He opened up enrolments within the Bacchus Marsh/Melton region.
"He built links with remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island and First Nations people by offering scholarships through the Smith Foundation and the Indigenous, Youth, Leadership Programme whilst also providing opportunities for indigenous students who were financially disadvantaged."
Mr O'Connor asserts the reaching out to Indigenous Australians was an enlightened initiative.
"Peter's decision to introduce an educational program designed for indigenous students was significant," Mr O'Connor said.
"It still remains a wonderful feature of St Patrick's College today."
What was on offer within the school was modernised.
"(He introduced) diversity in the curriculum, offering a variety of choices not previously considered or offered," Mr Clark said.
"(There was) the introduction of overseas tours, such as football tours to Ireland, London, and Paris; to Germany and Kokoda; and to Japan."
The school's return to sporting prominence was a further priority.
"In 2003, as the director of football, in consultation with Mark Waddington and Peter, we designed a strategic plan that we followed for the next 10 years," Mr Clark said.
"It became the blueprint for the success that was to follow.
"One of the key components of the plan were tours to Darwin and the United Kingdom on a three-year cycle."
Dr Casey's time as headmaster went hand-in-hand with reembracing the broader community.
"People called him 'Peter the Builder' and he certainly revolutionised the school in terms of the buildings, but he was also about building community and building links with community," Mr Caldow said.
"St Patrick's became much more accessible to the Ballarat public. (For example,) the Ballarat Cricket Association was using the grounds.
"He made a concerted effort to ensure those links with community were built and strengthened."
Mr Richards talks fondly of Dr Casey establishing inextricable bonds with past students.
"He reconnected with the old boys," Mr Richards said.
"He brought them back on college grounds.
"We would have Old Collegians dinners as far as away as Mildura, Shepparton, Warrnambool, Portland, Geelong.
"In most cases, Peter would be front and centre for those."
For all Dr Casey's achievements, he retained his humanity and humility as far as Ms Till is concerned.
"He was a wonderful role model to the boys," Ms Till said.
"Peter was always there for the boys. He would tell them off; he would take an interest in them; he would cry.
"He would have no issue in showing his emotions to the boys. He would turn up at all these places - the footy, the rugby - and the boys really enjoyed his presence."
Ms Till is of the belief a feminine household had a pronounced influence on the man.
"He had three girls (which gave) a softer side to him," Ms Till espoused.
"You can always tell a person by their spouse; Anna Casey is just a beautiful person."
Mr Richards remains full of praise for Dr Casey's empathetic side.
"Peter had the capacity to make hard decisions, but at the core, he was still quite concerned about the wellbeing of the person he had potentially pulled the rug out from under," Mr Richards said.
Importantly, to those who worked with, or operated under, Dr Casey, the man was an intent to focus on individuals' strengths and to operate with integrity.
"He always sought to focus on people's positive attributes, gifts, and contributions rather than on any deficiencies and shortcomings," Mr O'Connor said.
"This influenced his approach to working with students, staff and parents in so many ways.
"He was a deeply reflective and religious man and his faith informed so much of how he conducted himself as the headmaster of St Patrick's."
As plaudits endure for Dr Casey's pursuit, and accomplishment, of cultural change, architectural revolution, an inclusive workplace, and acceptance of community, those who revere him remain abundantly conscious of the past headmaster's character of decency.
While such a simply worded compliment might be an affront to the learned scholar himself, perhaps Ms Till put it best.
"He's genuinely a good bloke," she said.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.