Ballarat SC and Ballarat City FC both find themselves matched up against lower-ranked sides in Sunday's Women's State League 2 North-West action, as they look to follow up wins in round 13.
City FC heads into its Brunswick affair after a solid 1-nil win over Hoppers Crossing which provided the sixth-placed club with a crucial three points.
Ballarat SC looks ahead to its match-up against seventh-placed Maribyrnong following a dominant 4-2 win over second-to-last Port Melbourne.
A win for Ballarat SC will not alter its ladder position as the fourth-placed side looks set to finish the season there, while a win for Ballarat City could further distance it from the four teams below it on the standings, creating a two-game gap from Maribyrnong.
Ballarat SC hosts the Maribyrnong Swifts at Trekardo Park on Sunday, as City FC plays Brunswick City at the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility.
Both games kick off at 1pm on Sunday.
