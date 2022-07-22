The Courier

Points available for both Ballarat SC and City FC in round 14

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 22 2022 - 8:09am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City FC's Eloise Adem and Erin Plucke of Ballarat SC in action in the Ballarat Derby. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Ballarat SC and Ballarat City FC both find themselves matched up against lower-ranked sides in Sunday's Women's State League 2 North-West action, as they look to follow up wins in round 13.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.