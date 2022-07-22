The Courier

The random act of kindness that made Daniel's heart swell

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated July 22 2022 - 8:50am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRATITUDE: Daniel and Luis Bayonas were out in Ballarat this week when a couple surprised them with a random act of kindness, quietly slipping away before the pair had a chance to thank them. Photo: Adam Trafford.

The challenges for people with dementia and the people who support them are many, and as Daniel Bayonas knows, can be extremely isolating.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.