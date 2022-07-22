The random act of kindness that made Daniel's heart swell

The challenges for people with dementia and the people who support them are many, and as Daniel Bayonas knows, can be extremely isolating.
Luis Bayonas, Daniel's father, was diagnosed with dementia about a year ago with Daniel as his full time carer since.
"For a lot of people going through this, they're on this journey. You do feel alone, you feel pretty isolated," Daniel said.
"You've got your friends but no one really understands what it's like when it's 24/7 when that is your life, so it is very, very lonely."
But a random act of kindness in the midst of a tough moment this week made Daniel and his father feel a little less alone.
The Hepburn pair, who often come into Ballarat to do their shopping, were dining at Saigon Vietnam Noodle House on Armstrong Street this week when Luis became upset with some confusion over his order.
A colourful stranger and her partner quietly paid for their meal and left.
"They were very quiet. We didn't even make eye contact because the funny thing was when we first went to sit down, I noticed the lady had some really cool hair, she has sort of a rainbow coloured layered hair, I wanted to comment on it, but my dad was starting to do things and I wasn't able to give her the compliment," Daniel said.
"The waitress came up and said, 'I just want to let you know that the couple that was sitting over there paid for your lunch,' and I was like, 'are you serious?' ... I was just blown away by that."
Daniel's message to the couple is one of gratitude.
"My heart swelled up and I felt this feeling of love. It was just a random act of kindness. They didn't have to do that," he said
"For a moment there I felt as though I wasn't quite alone because obviously, they've experienced that ... I will definitely pay it forward in some way.
"It just restored a little bit of faith in humanity that people are good generally, there's some really amazing humans out there which is really heartwarming.
"Thank you, thank you, thank you."
